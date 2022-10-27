Carton & Roberts' New York Arena Power Rankings

Blame it on Gunnar Esiason, who Tweeted after attending Wednesday night's Islanders-Rangers game at UBS Arena that the Isles' new digs are "way better than Madison Square Garden."

Gunnar than gave his own power rankings of arenas - UBS 1, The Rock 2, MSG 3 and Barclays Center 4 - and that discussion led to Craig & Evan giving their own power rankings of the four arenas plus Nassau Coliseum. And, well, you can probably guess what Craig ranked at the top given his love of popcorn...

Take a listen above, and let us know what you think!

