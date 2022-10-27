ACT scores reached a 30-year low, organization reports

ACT scores have dropped in Missouri — and nationwide — according to the organization.

66% of the graduating class in Missouri took the ACT this year. Rose Babington with the organization said the state’s average score was a 20.2, which Babington said puts Missouri in “a pretty good spot” compared to other states.

However, that score is a four-point decline from last year’s average score of 20.6. The national average score is 19.8, which also dropped from last year. According to Forbes , that score is the lowest it’s been in 30 years, and it’s fallen for five straight years.

Many people attribute the drop in scores to the disruptions in education caused by the pandemic, when virtual learning and absences due to infection prevented many students from learning and from test prep. However, Forbes reports that the CEO of the ACT organization said it’s not entirely that — it’s due to “longtime systemic failures” that the pandemic exacerbated.

Babington also said there were 83 students in Missouri who got a perfect score of 36.

