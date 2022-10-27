ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo named ‘2022 Neighborhood Champion’

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEoR8_0ipHI12L00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo was named by Bank of America as the “2022 Neighborhood Champion.”

A news release from the Maverick Club states that it was recognized for its work in the Amarillo community by removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity.

According to the release, the Maverick Club also received a $50,000 grant along with support and an opportunity for virtual engagement training by experts in nonprofit sector topics.

“We have long supported the Club’s mission and recognize the meaningful impact their work has on our youth, and subsequently, the future of Amarillo,” said Ashley Allen, President, of Bank of America Amarillo. “Investing in nonprofits like Maverick is not just about capital support, but also connecting leaders within the organization to necessary resources and training to ensure these nonprofits and their leadership teams are positioned for long-term success as they grow strategically and continue to make a positive impact.”

The Maverick Boys & Girls Club said it aims to give community support and outreach in Amarillo, while also offering a wide array of programs and resources to youth and families. The club said its goal is to equip them with the skills to break the barriers of stereotypes and poverty and provides the tools necessary to become successful. They will use their grant funding to not only enrich current leadership with key skills but also restore funding to the Club’s tutoring program and offer creative resources to low-income families in the area.

“At Maverick Boys & Girls Club, we are dedicated to creating pathways to positive outcomes for our youth, and we strive every day to serve not only these kids, but their families, and this community as a whole,” said Donna Soria, CEO of the Maverick Boys & Girls Club. “This mission would not be possible without the support of local leaders like Bank of America, and this grant is tangible evidence of their commitment to the Amarillo community and its future.”

The Boys and Girls Club is the fourth nonprofit to be selected In Amarillo as Neighborhood Champion since 2019, with the bank investing $200,000 into these local organizations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Area Agency on Aging presents the 16th Annual Caregiver Conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle is presenting in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, the 16th Annual Caregiver Conference. The free two-day event features a Community Resource Fair and a host of speakers with information designed to benefit family caregivers and their...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart of the High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— In this week’s Heart of the High Plains, Andy Justus sat down with Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown to talk about Colorful Closets. During the interview, they highlighted the purpose of Colorful Closets and the need for kids to have clean clothes, especially in public schools. They also discussed their upcoming fashion show […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BSA, Physicians Surgical Hospitals reach deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Health System and Physicians Surgical Hospitals announced on Monday that they reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas intended to protect patients’ in-network access to BSA and PSH facilities and employed providers. According to the announcement, the new agreement will ensure patients do not experience a disruption […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

60th Annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil, and Jewelry Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Golden Spread Gem, Mineral & Treasure Society is hosting the 60th annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil, and Jewelry Show on November 5th from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. and November 6th from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. There will be educational displays, geode displays, and rare...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Seared New York strip w/mushroom sauce with Chef Bud

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back with another great dish. Check out the ingredients and instructions below. Don’t forget that Chef Bud has an upcoming class, you can register here. Ingredients. 1 ea 12 oz 1855 New York Strip Steak. 1 Tblspn Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

WATCH: Politics Today for the week of Sunday, Oct. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. Randall county voters are using new voting machines to cast their ballot this election. Agriculture commissioner candidates. Chances are you’re already seeing campaign attack ads nonstop in the final run-up to the election. The Texas secretary...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Body found after train collision in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train crash that resulted in one death. It was found near North 24th street in Canyon. According to the Sherriff’s Department. deputies were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Monday night on a call of a person being hit by the train. […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy