Pennsylvania State

Minnesota governor receives an 'F' for fiscal responsibility from national think tank

(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received an F for fiscal responsibility, Cato Institute announced earlier this month. The nonpartisan, free-market, libertarian association made the announcement in its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors biennial report card, which analyzes governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending. It focuses on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
5 seeking Toomey's U.S. Senate seat

Five candidates are running for U.S. Senate in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In order of where they will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, they are:. • John K. Fetterman, Braddock, Allegheny County, Democratic Party. • Mehmet C. Oz, Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, Republican Party. • Erik Gerhardt, Pennsburg, Montgomery...
Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden's trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach,...
NH election 2022: State Sen. James Gray challenged by Ruth Larson for Rochester area seat

New Hampshire state Sen. James Gray, a Republican incumbent from Rochester who is also a city councilor, is seeking re-election to a fourth two-year term. He is being challenged by Democrat Ruth Larson of Alton. The district comprises Alton, Farmington, Gilmanton, New Durham, Rochester and Strafford. Here are responses to questionnaires sent to all candidates: James Gray ...
States where wages are growing fastest in America

To identify the states where American workers have made the most pay gains, Stacker collected data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the first quarter of 2022. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
