Julia Willena Benson, 73, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Julia Willena Benson, 73 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Mary Dozier – Harless, 71, of Bangs
Funeral service for Mary Dozier – Harless, 71 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Geraldine “Jerri” Ramsey-Taylor, 86
Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 29 into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Geraldine “Jerri” Ramsey-Taylor was 86 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those that were privileged to know her were blessed with lots of love and laughter.
Karen Dannice Grozier, 64
Services for Karen Dannice Grozier, 64, retired bookkeeper, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Early First Baptist Church with Rev. Bo Faulkner and Rev. Steve Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday,...
Teddy Gene Clifton, 88, of Early
Funeral service for Teddy Gene Clifton, 88 of Early, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Bonnie Jean Auvenshine, 60, of Comanche
Funeral service for Bonnie Jean Auvenshine, 60 of Comanche, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Comanche, Texas.
Local Football Standings – Through Week 10
— Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Rising Star 54, Panther Creek 6. Paint Rock 72, Moran 22. — Week 11 Games...
Janice Ann Brown, 76, of Brownwood
Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX Monday, October...
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard Payne
ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' football team rallied for a 28-19 win over Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon in American Southwest Conference action at Shelton Stadium. The Cowboys trailed 19-7 at halftime, but pitched a shutout and put 21 points on the board in the second half. The win put the two teams in a tie for second place in the ASC title chase.
Texas Man May Be Oldest Practicing Dentist
Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is believed to be the oldest practicing dentist in the United States. Johnson, who was born in 1931 during the Great Depression, has practiced his profession for over 70 years and has no plans of retiring anytime soon, according to KWTX. Johnson was born and raised...
Anthony Trawick Bocknite of Georgetown
Anthony Trawick Bocknite, of Georgetown, Texas, was born June 26, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas. Anthony passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. He was the first of five children born to Edgar Bocknite, Jr. and Willie Victoria Grace Bocknite. Like the rest of his siblings, Anthony, (or Big Chili as he...
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
WEEK 10 GRIDIRON REWIND: Playoff-bound Blanket, Comanche, Coleman, Cross Plains and Richland Springs add to win totals
BLANKET – The Blanket Tigers clinched a playoff berth and set up a Week 11 winner-take-all showdown with the Zephyr Bulldogs for the District 15-A Division II championship thanks to Friday’s 58-28 victory over the Sidney Eagles. Blanket (8-1, 3-0), manufactured 452 yards of total offense – 367...
DON’T SHAVE NOVEMBER to Benefit United Way of Brown County
Brown County United Way is partnering with Pioneer Tap House for DON’T SHAVE NOVEMBER. They are looking for anyone who will grow some facial hair to show they care. All proceeds will go to Brown County United Way. Here’s how it works. Stop shaving November 1st and let...
District Court Jury Duty Canceled Monday
Jurors who were to report for jury duty in the 35th Judicial District Court of Brown County, on Monday, October 31st, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., in Brownwood, Texas, do not need to appear.
Volleyball Season Ends for Bangs Lady Dragons
The Bangs Lady Dragons fell in the playoffs Monday night to Miles 25-22, 25-15 and 25-15. Bangs finished the season at 12-19 overall.
Pedestrian killed, another injured while walking along I-20 service road in Eastland County
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One pedestrian was killed and other was injured while they were walking along the access road of I-20 in Eastland County Friday night. The crash happened on the south access road around mile marker 326 west of Cisco around 8:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of […]
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 31
On Friday, October 28, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of Illegal Dumping. The caller stated several items of trash had been deposited of on his property, sometime in the last week. A report was made. On Saturday, October 29, at about 8:12 a.m. Deputy Byron Langley and...
Brown County Commissioners Agenda Posted for Monday Meeting
Brown County Commissioners Court will meet Monday, October 31, at 9:00 am at the County Courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
