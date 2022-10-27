ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

koxe.com

Mary Dozier – Harless, 71, of Bangs

Funeral service for Mary Dozier – Harless, 71 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Geraldine “Jerri” Ramsey-Taylor, 86

Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 29 into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Geraldine “Jerri” Ramsey-Taylor was 86 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those that were privileged to know her were blessed with lots of love and laughter.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
koxe.com

Karen Dannice Grozier, 64

Services for Karen Dannice Grozier, 64, retired bookkeeper, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Early First Baptist Church with Rev. Bo Faulkner and Rev. Steve Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday,...
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Teddy Gene Clifton, 88, of Early

Funeral service for Teddy Gene Clifton, 88 of Early, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Local Football Standings – Through Week 10

— Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Rising Star 54, Panther Creek 6. Paint Rock 72, Moran 22. — Week 11 Games...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Janice Ann Brown, 76, of Brownwood

Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX Monday, October...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Hardin-Simmons University

Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard Payne

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' football team rallied for a 28-19 win over Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon in American Southwest Conference action at Shelton Stadium. The Cowboys trailed 19-7 at halftime, but pitched a shutout and put 21 points on the board in the second half. The win put the two teams in a tie for second place in the ASC title chase.
BROWNWOOD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Man May Be Oldest Practicing Dentist

Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is believed to be the oldest practicing dentist in the United States. Johnson, who was born in 1931 during the Great Depression, has practiced his profession for over 70 years and has no plans of retiring anytime soon, according to KWTX. Johnson was born and raised...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Anthony Trawick Bocknite of Georgetown

Anthony Trawick Bocknite, of Georgetown, Texas, was born June 26, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas. Anthony passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. He was the first of five children born to Edgar Bocknite, Jr. and Willie Victoria Grace Bocknite. Like the rest of his siblings, Anthony, (or Big Chili as he...
GEORGETOWN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene

CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

DON’T SHAVE NOVEMBER to Benefit United Way of Brown County

Brown County United Way is partnering with Pioneer Tap House for DON’T SHAVE NOVEMBER. They are looking for anyone who will grow some facial hair to show they care. All proceeds will go to Brown County United Way. Here’s how it works. Stop shaving November 1st and let...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

District Court Jury Duty Canceled Monday

Jurors who were to report for jury duty in the 35th Judicial District Court of Brown County, on Monday, October 31st, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., in Brownwood, Texas, do not need to appear.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 31

On Friday, October 28, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of Illegal Dumping. The caller stated several items of trash had been deposited of on his property, sometime in the last week. A report was made. On Saturday, October 29, at about 8:12 a.m. Deputy Byron Langley and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Commissioners Agenda Posted for Monday Meeting

Brown County Commissioners Court will meet Monday, October 31, at 9:00 am at the County Courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

