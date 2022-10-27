ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: $76,000 paid out at gun buyback event in Santa Rosa

By PHIL BARBER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
The city of Santa Rosa paid out $76,000 for 423 firearms Saturday during the city’s first-of-its-kind gun buyback event, according to officials.

“This was an incredible effort from the public and all involved,” Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said in a Thursday news release about the four-hour drive-thru event at The Bridge Church on Fulton Road.

“Using money solely from private donations, we were able to get hundreds of guns off the streets. We are incredibly grateful to these private donors, and especially the public, for continuing to make Santa Rosa safer from gun violence,” he said.

The money paid out was from cash donations, city officials said. Donors included the Santa Rosa Police Foundation; Providence Medical Group; the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena; and the office of State Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg.

Thompson contributed $5,000, McGuire $2,500.

“Proud to have contributed to this event so that our community could get hundreds of weapons off the street,” Thompson said in the release.

The final tally of firearms collected included 409 handguns, shotguns and rifles; eight ghost guns; and six assault rifles. The city accepted 47 guns even after the money ran out; residents turned those in for free.

All firearms collected will be destroyed.

