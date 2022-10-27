Ellis wins Athlete of the Week

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville senior Lexi Ellis is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Vikings tennis standout finished 5th in doubles at the state tournament over the weekend with her partner, freshman Anna Houpt.

The duo paved the way for the team to tie for 3rd place. Both the team and doubles finish are the best in school history. It’s also the first girls’ team state trophy in tennis for Danville.

“We have known each other for a long time, our families have always known each other so it was exciting for her to come in and to know I was going to get to play with her was even cooler and especially since she’s a freshman, like she did really well as a freshman, getting 5th in state that’s pretty cool say even as a senior, but let alone a freshman,” Lexi Ellis said.

Ellis is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

