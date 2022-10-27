ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Ellis wins Athlete of the Week

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281gkw_0ipHGuYd00

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville senior Lexi Ellis is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Vikings tennis standout finished 5th in doubles at the state tournament over the weekend with her partner, freshman Anna Houpt.

The duo paved the way for the team to tie for 3rd place. Both the team and doubles finish are the best in school history. It’s also the first girls’ team state trophy in tennis for Danville.

“We have known each other for a long time, our families have always known each other so it was exciting for her to come in and to know I was going to get to play with her was even cooler and especially since she’s a freshman, like she did really well as a freshman, getting 5th in state that’s pretty cool say even as a senior, but let alone a freshman,” Lexi Ellis said.

Ellis is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Underwood praises Clark’s debut: “I was very impressed”

WCIA — One of the most anticipated freshman classes in Illinois basketball history finally made their debut, and they did not disappoint the crowd at State Farm Center Friday night. In the exhibition win over Quincy, Illini freshmen combined for 31 points and 17 rebounds. Ty Rodgers had nine rebounds coming off the bench, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sunday No Huddle (10-30-22)

WCIA — On this edition of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal talk where Illinois stands as two-thirds of the regular season are finished. They go over the dominant defense, just how good this Illini team can be, and more. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-10-30-22-e1q0bp7
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

3-in-1 Pod: Picking Corn

WCIA — In episode 145 of the WICA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns talk Illinois’s 26-9 win over Nebraska. They go over the outstanding defensive performance, what Tommy DeVito brings to the offense, the outlook from here, and more. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Picking-Corn-e1pv2u0
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

On the Rise: Illini up to No. 14 in AP Poll

WCIA — Following a dominating 26-9 victory over Nebraska, Illinois moved up three spots in the AP Poll on Sunday to No. 14. That is it’s highest ranking since going into the 2008 Rose Bowl at No. 13. Last month, Illinois was still looking for it’s first ranking in more than a decade and now […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Friday Football Fever Playoff Preview Show 2022

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch the Friday Football Fever Playoff Preview Show, a 30-minute special devoted to the 30+ teams in the WCIA 3 viewing area who qualified for the postseason. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns breaks down the brackets with Hall of Fame coaches Stan Wienke and Mike Allen, with WCIA 3’s Andy Olson and Brice […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball ready for first time taking the court

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is preparing for their first exhibition game versus Quincy tomorrow at home. The Illini had a scrimmage Saturday against Kansas, where head coach Brad Underwood says they got to learn a lot about his new team. Underwood says one of the biggest challenges tomorrow is letting freshman get used to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini basketball’s Luke Goode undergoing surgery

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode will be getting surgery on Friday. The guard got a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday’s scrimmage vs Kansas. He will undergo surgery in two days so his return date is to be determined. We had head coach Brad Underwood in our studio today, he says […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini’s Josh McCray practices all week before Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football (#17) has rested up from their bye week and are getting ready to take off to their next conference game versus Nebraska. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema says the team is looking good from an injury standpoint. Sophomore running back Josh McCray was practicing all week. McCray has been out […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (10-26-22)

(WCIA) — Check out scores from high school sports around Central Illinois, plus highlights from 2A boys soccer games in the Glenwood 2A Sectional Semi-Finals of Urbana vs. Rochester and Glenwood vs. Champaign Central. BOYS SOCCER 2A Urbana 0, Rochester 1 Glenwood 4, Champaign Central 1 BOYS SOCCER 1A Althoff 1, SHG 0 VOLLEYBALL 1A […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Illinois volleyball takes down (#11) Penn State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is coming off 3 losses in a row as they host #11 Penn State at home. Illinois kill leaders are Raina Terry (24), Kayla Burbage (10), and Brooke Mosher (9). They won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-20. Penn State fought back in the third set, winning 25-23. After […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini’s Devon Witherspoon ready for tough Nebraska offense

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is coming off a bye week and getting ready to head to Nebraska. The (3-4) Cornhuskers are 6th in total offense in the Big Ten. Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon will have his hands full on Saturday, having to match up against Nebraska’s Trey Palmer, a top receiver in the […]
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

Illinois football gets 2023 schedule

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released. Some games to note, Illinois will face Penn State at home next year for the cross-over game. They will not be facing Michigan or Ohio State. 2023 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Location Sept. 2 Toledo Memorial Stadium Sept. 9 at Kansas Lawrence, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini looks to stay top of Big Ten West with win over Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The #17 ranked fighting Illini have arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska for their Saturday game. Nebraska is ranked 6th in the big ten in offense so it will be a matchup for the Illini’s #1 ranked defense in the country. It’s back to the field after a bye week for the Illini and […]
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

Danville car show honoring late student

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter.  But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Harvesting Drone Footage

Kevin’s Weather On The Road for Friday October 28, 2022. This is some of the raw footage from Sky 3 Drone taken during the live TV broadcast with farmer Todd Sommer and son near Melvin, Illinois.
MELVIN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy