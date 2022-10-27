Read full article on original website
Clay Higgins tweet, now removed, mocks Nancy Pelosi after her husband was attacked
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins posted on Twitter, then removed the post Sunday night, a joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her husband was hospitalized after being attacked by a man whose blogs deny that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020 and deny that the Holocaust that killed 6 million people for being Jewish during World War II actually took place.
‘Democrats have failed’: Crist fundraising lags despite DeSantis matchup
Few Republican politicians elicit as much anger from Democrats as Gov. Ron DeSantis.
States where wages are growing fastest in America
To identify the states where American workers have made the most pay gains, Stacker collected data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the first quarter of 2022. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Minnesota governor receives an 'F' for fiscal responsibility from national think tank
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received an F for fiscal responsibility, Cato Institute announced earlier this month. The nonpartisan, free-market, libertarian association made the announcement in its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors biennial report card, which analyzes governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending. It focuses on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
Speier calls for collaboration at final town hall
At U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s town hall on the Coastside in 2017, more than 2,000 people lined the gymnasium walls. On Saturday, the capacity for her final town hall on the Coastside was capped at around 200, but the sense of appreciation and gratitude from her constituents still ran several rows deep.
Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'
(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
5 seeking Toomey's U.S. Senate seat
Five candidates are running for U.S. Senate in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In order of where they will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, they are:. • John K. Fetterman, Braddock, Allegheny County, Democratic Party. • Mehmet C. Oz, Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, Republican Party. • Erik Gerhardt, Pennsburg, Montgomery...
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
