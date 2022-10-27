Illinois police bust major retail thieves with 276,000 stolen items worth $7.5 million dollars. This is the kind of thing that doesn't seem real when I read about it. I felt "deja vu" like I saw this situation happen on an episode of Chicago PD or something like that. This Is a major raid made by police in Illinois. A big congratulations to all the departments and officers involved. This is a big deal.

