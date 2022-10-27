Read full article on original website
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at UW Health SwedishAmerican
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of Rockford’s tiniest trick-or-treaters made their Halloween debut Monday. Nurses at the UW Health SwedishAmerican Neonatal Intensive Care Unit used felt decorations to dress up some of their patients for the holiday. The hospital shared a peek into the unit and its festive...
Early voting numbers rise heading towards November 8 elections
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents flock to early voting sites ahead of the November 8 Election. When Illinois permanently gave its residents the vote-by-mail option in August, opponents worried there were too many chances for error. However, Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow and Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss report...
Rockford Public Schools now have mobile bus-tracking app
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools has launched a mobile app for K-12 families to track bus routes in real time. The app, called Stopfinder, is a two-way platform that lets the district share transportation schedules, announcements and updates directly with students’ families and care providers. The district...
Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no tricks and all treats for a Stateline single mom who has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, after COVID put a three-year wait period in their plans. It was a heartwarming day for Kayla Tolfere, who was surrounded by family and...
Stephenson County Clerk Candidate race heats up
STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Election Day nears and tension rises for Stephenson County Clerk candidates. “I bring experience, maturity, knowledge and competency to this position,” said Chandra Morris, the Democratic County Clerk candidate. Election Day is right around the corner and Stephenson County Clerk candidates are making a...
276K Stolen Items Worth $7.5 Million Recovered In IL Police Raid
Illinois police bust major retail thieves with 276,000 stolen items worth $7.5 million dollars. This is the kind of thing that doesn't seem real when I read about it. I felt "deja vu" like I saw this situation happen on an episode of Chicago PD or something like that. This Is a major raid made by police in Illinois. A big congratulations to all the departments and officers involved. This is a big deal.
Farmer’s market fans to get indoor option at Edgebrook though December 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a fan of locally sourced produce and goods, we have good news for you!. Edgebrook Shopping Center will host an indoor Farmer’s Market from 9 to 1 p.m., every Wednesday, beginning November 2 through Dec. 7. Shoppers will find indoor vendors next to Akerman Shoes.
Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party. The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing. “We...
Anderson Japanese Gardens Spook-tacular event welcomes residents to enjoy a thrilling afternoon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spook-tacular returned to Anderson Japanese Gardens on Saturday afternoon, attracting people of all ages. The spook-tacular is a popular area tradition for families. Given the chance to interact with animals from wildlife Sanctuary Hoo Haven, tour the garden graveyard and of course, trick-or-treat throughout the gardens. Children could also sit down with members from the Rockford Public Library for some scary stories.
Ring doorbell program could catch criminals right at your front door
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local lawmakers are pushing to make Winnebago County neighborhoods safer. On Saturday morning, county board member Burt Gerl hosted the first Ring doorbell camera giveaway. Doorbell videos are being used more and more in recent years to catch people who are committing crimes. As the cameras...
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bailey for governor
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor Monday morning. The 2020 presidential candidate announced she was leaving the Democratic Party during the first episode of her podcast on Oct. 11. Gabbard was the nation’s first Hindu and Samoan-American in Congress. Gabbard...
Rockton businesses line Main Street to pass out their sweetest treats to trick-or-treaters
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown businesses get in the Halloween spirit for the Main Street Trick-or-Treat event as kids and parents dress up and fill up their bags with candy. Speaking of bags, they could be had for free this year, compliments of one of the villages newest stores, Home in Rockton.
Halloween to start cloudy, end sunny and mild
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last weekend of October proved to be, by all accounts, an extremely pleasant one. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday ran a good 10° above normal, this despite there being little in the way of sunshine on Sunday. Attention Sunday evening has been paid to...
