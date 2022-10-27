Illinois Report Card shows Rockford students suffered academic slide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Standardized test results have taken a hit following the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rockford schools have been heavily impacted academically, according to new data released by the Illinois State Board of Education.

“Yes, we were very negatively impacted by the global pandemic. Our most vulnerable students, in particular, were very negatively impacted,” said Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett. “So, we are going to have work to do in terms of ensuring that providing extra time and learning opportunities for those students, and we are committed to doing that.”

Jarrett said the standardized test results for the Rockford Public School District didn’t see as much of an academic dropoff as the national average.

The school district offered families a choice for in-person learning, with smaller classrooms.

Parent Rhiannon Yandell said her children had to adapt to the new way of learning remotely during the pandemic, and the school has been keeping her updated on how her children are performing, and how she can assist.

“They share different activities that are being done, in parent-teacher conferences, talking early about what we can do at home to help them make progress,” she said.

Jarrett said the school district is working to extend time within the academic calendar for those students who need extra help.

“We made big investments in social and emotional support for our students, as well as academic support. We had an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to helping our student stay on track, and I think that’s going to improve graduation rates, moving forward.”

Jarrett said there is still much work to be done, but said he believes that for students to be successful, parents and the district have to partner together.

“I think that the teachers and the schools really recognize that it has to be a partnership, just because the world has changed,” Yandell said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.