wuga.org

Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting

On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teacher stops student with box cutter at Grayson High School

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Out of state students on why they chose UGA

As application season begins, potential students have been applying to the University of Georgia for fall 2023. However, UGA is starting to look a lot different than it has in past years with an increase in out of state applicants and students, specifically from the Northeast. In 2020, 15% of...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians

ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck

A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
dawgnation.com

Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida

Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Good bones: Athens local entertains community with year-round display

Ever since she was a little girl, Carley Reeves has had a fascination with Halloween. Growing up in Athens, she has fond memories of taking shopping trips with her father to buy Halloween decorations while her mother vacationed each October, buying whatever decoration Reeves’ young heart desired. Decorating for...
ATHENS, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle

MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Fire destroys car and motorcycle in the garage of a Buford home

A Buford home had severe damage after a fire Friday night. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a car and motorcycle parked inside the garage was destroyed. The fire sent smoke and heat throughout the two-story townhome on Sardis Bend Drive. The garage received the most damage to the corner unit.
BUFORD, GA
WGAU

ACCPD makes arrest in fatal shooting

ATHENS, GA

