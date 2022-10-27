Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting
On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
Out of state students on why they chose UGA
As application season begins, potential students have been applying to the University of Georgia for fall 2023. However, UGA is starting to look a lot different than it has in past years with an increase in out of state applicants and students, specifically from the Northeast. In 2020, 15% of...
Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign
The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week. “I want him...
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media. Gwinnett County Police said the driver of the car, identified as...
Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
Universities of Georgia and Florida condemn antisemitic messages displayed after game
After the Florida-Georgia game on Oct. 29 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, antisemitic messages were seen outside of the stadium and at other locations in Jacksonville. Vic Micolucci, a news anchor and investigative reporter at News4JAX in the Jacksonville area, tweeted a video from a relative on Saturday...
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader dies in car crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
Traffic stop leads to massive meth lab bust in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities say they have busted a large meth lab in Gwinnett County that has ties to a Mexican drug cartel. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent says a truck stopped in Banks County yielded over 100 pounds of multicolored methamphetamine. “The meth was all colored,...
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida
Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Good bones: Athens local entertains community with year-round display
Ever since she was a little girl, Carley Reeves has had a fascination with Halloween. Growing up in Athens, she has fond memories of taking shopping trips with her father to buy Halloween decorations while her mother vacationed each October, buying whatever decoration Reeves’ young heart desired. Decorating for...
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle
MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
Fire destroys car and motorcycle in the garage of a Buford home
A Buford home had severe damage after a fire Friday night. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a car and motorcycle parked inside the garage was destroyed. The fire sent smoke and heat throughout the two-story townhome on Sardis Bend Drive. The garage received the most damage to the corner unit.
The Athens Clarke County Police Department announced the arrest of a 26-year old man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Gaines School Road. On October 28, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Jeffery Rice, 26, of Athens, GA, for his involvement in the October 21, 2022 fatal shooting on Gaines School Road.
