5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
NY Attorney General sues Ithaca Renting’s Jason Fane over low-income housing violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—One of Ithaca’s most prominent landlords has found himself in the crosshairs of the New York State Attorney General, as Letitia James announced Monday her office is suing Jason Fane and Ithaca Renting Company. In James’ announcement of the suit, she accuses Fane of refusing to accept...
Support The Ithaca Voice this NewsMatch season
Over the next two months, supporters of The Ithaca Voice have the opportunity to help our nonprofit newsroom grow. Starting tomorrow, November 1, and running through December 31, The Ithaca Voice is participating in NewsMatch, a program that matches individual, one-time donations of up to $1,000 and recurring monthly donations 12 times the amount, equivalent to a year’s worth of donations.
Over 2,500 residents facing power outage in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
Spooky places in and near Tompkins County for Halloween
ITHACA, N.Y.—Looking for some spooky places to check out this Halloween? Here are a few we came up with in and near Tompkins County. The Ludlowville Union School in Lansing began as a school before being used as a town hall and then converted into a library. The building now sits abandoned and dilapidated. While it is on private property and individuals aren’t able to go inside, the view from the road is pretty creepy. (Photo credit: Casey Martin / Ithaca Voice)
cnycentral.com
Great Northern tenants informed leases will be terminated, mall to close permanently
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall is officially closing its doors. On October 27th, a letter was sent out to tenants by the mall manager saying, in part, that "Great Northern Mall will permanently close its doors on November 20, 2022." The letter continued, "Accordingly, Great Northern...
Lewis and Sims neck and neck in fundraising as mayoral race draws to a close
ITHACA, N.Y. — Campaign finance disclosures from the three candidates in Ithaca’s mayoral race show nearly equal fundraising efforts from the campaigns of Acting Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. But Lewis trails Sims in terms of spending, fitting with what has been a comparatively low-key Mayoral campaign for Ithaca’s acting executive.
Newfield School District receives $1.4 million in federal funding for electric school buses
NEWFIELD, N.Y.—The Newfield Central School District is eyeing three new electric school buses that will be covered by up to $1.185 million in federal funding. The award was announced Wednesday, and is part of a large new block of funding for school districts across the country to make their bus fleets more sustainable. Newfield Central School District was one of 19 selected to receive funding statewide.
Central New York’s funniest meme gets a blimp-sized upgrade (photo)
Central New York has its own internet memes, from Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim ripping off his jacket to snowy winters being compared to the “Star Wars” ice planet Hoth. The funniest and most frequent CNY meme is likely all those jokes about trucks hitting the Onondaga Lake...
TCAT announces continued schedule reductions as it deals with mechanic shortage
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit’s (TCAT) shortage of mechanics is continuing to restrict the level of bus service that the agency can provide. The agency announced on Friday that an extension of service reductions from Oct. 25–28 will occur between Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. TCAT’s mechanic...
Sing a Secret: A Mindbody Approach to Voice and Song
A FREE two-hour introduction into an ecstatic 5-octave mindbody approach to your voice, for singers, “non-singers,” and everyone in between. This FREE two-hour introduction to Inside Voice, a mindbody approach to voice and song, will offer you a joyful space to discover the beautiful voice that has been inside you all along.
Halloween festivities in Downtown Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) is collaborating with the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) to host family-friendly Halloween activities on the Commons from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A community costume parade will begin at GIAC (301 West Court Street) and participants will march to...
waer.org
Micron CEO explains why company committed to Syracuse for decades to come
Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, says that Micron is a “people” company that will not only value its new employees but the surrounding communities in New York as well. WAER’s Scott Willis sat down with Mehrotra to discuss the development of Micron in New York following President Joe Biden's remarks at Onondaga Community College on Thursday.
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
Onondaga County voters have say picking 4 for NY’s top trial court. But will any serve here?
Syracuse, NY — Four seats are open this election for state Supreme Court in the Central New York district. These coveted, 14-year posts are to the state’s highest trial court, which typically hears complex civil litigation. But it’s unclear if any of the four elected judges on the...
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County Health Department alerts community to increased illegal vape sales
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department alerted the community Friday to increased illegal sales of flavored nicotine vaping products by some local retailers. The health department is urging retailers to end illicit sales and is reminding the business community of the sanctions that can be placed...
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
Gallery: 2022 Downtown Trick-or-Treating
ITHACA, N.Y.—Superheroes, ghosts, skeletons, dragons and even a few Crayons skirted from business to business during the downtown Trick-or-Treating event on the Commons on Oct. 28. All pictures credited to staff photographer Casey Martin.
