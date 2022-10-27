ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Support The Ithaca Voice this NewsMatch season

Over the next two months, supporters of The Ithaca Voice have the opportunity to help our nonprofit newsroom grow. Starting tomorrow, November 1, and running through December 31, The Ithaca Voice is participating in NewsMatch, a program that matches individual, one-time donations of up to $1,000 and recurring monthly donations 12 times the amount, equivalent to a year’s worth of donations.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Over 2,500 residents facing power outage in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Spooky places in and near Tompkins County for Halloween

ITHACA, N.Y.—Looking for some spooky places to check out this Halloween? Here are a few we came up with in and near Tompkins County. The Ludlowville Union School in Lansing began as a school before being used as a town hall and then converted into a library. The building now sits abandoned and dilapidated. While it is on private property and individuals aren’t able to go inside, the view from the road is pretty creepy. (Photo credit: Casey Martin / Ithaca Voice)
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Lewis and Sims neck and neck in fundraising as mayoral race draws to a close

ITHACA, N.Y. — Campaign finance disclosures from the three candidates in Ithaca’s mayoral race show nearly equal fundraising efforts from the campaigns of Acting Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. But Lewis trails Sims in terms of spending, fitting with what has been a comparatively low-key Mayoral campaign for Ithaca’s acting executive.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Newfield School District receives $1.4 million in federal funding for electric school buses

NEWFIELD, N.Y.—The Newfield Central School District is eyeing three new electric school buses that will be covered by up to $1.185 million in federal funding. The award was announced Wednesday, and is part of a large new block of funding for school districts across the country to make their bus fleets more sustainable. Newfield Central School District was one of 19 selected to receive funding statewide.
NEWFIELD, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Sing a Secret: A Mindbody Approach to Voice and Song

A FREE two-hour introduction into an ecstatic 5-octave mindbody approach to your voice, for singers, “non-singers,” and everyone in between. This FREE two-hour introduction to Inside Voice, a mindbody approach to voice and song, will offer you a joyful space to discover the beautiful voice that has been inside you all along.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Halloween festivities in Downtown Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) is collaborating with the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) to host family-friendly Halloween activities on the Commons from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A community costume parade will begin at GIAC (301 West Court Street) and participants will march to...
ITHACA, NY
waer.org

Micron CEO explains why company committed to Syracuse for decades to come

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, says that Micron is a “people” company that will not only value its new employees but the surrounding communities in New York as well. WAER’s Scott Willis sat down with Mehrotra to discuss the development of Micron in New York following President Joe Biden's remarks at Onondaga Community College on Thursday.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: 2022 Downtown Trick-or-Treating

ITHACA, N.Y.—Superheroes, ghosts, skeletons, dragons and even a few Crayons skirted from business to business during the downtown Trick-or-Treating event on the Commons on Oct. 28. All pictures credited to staff photographer Casey Martin.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

