Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Bruce Springsteen Talks Catalog Sale, Memories of Clarence Clemons and Listening to Taylor Swift With His Daughter in Howard Stern Interview
Bruce Springsteen sat down with Howard Stern live on SiriusXM on Monday morning for a wide-ranging chat that covered everything from the sale of his songwriting catalog to his memories of Clarence Clemons and thoughts on Taylor Swift. Springsteen appeared on the show to promote his new album of classic soul covers, titled “Only the Strong Survive,” which releases on Nov. 11.
Guy with twisted sense of humor explains how your brain is quicker to judge than your eyes
It was found that a majority of the participants agreed on what traits they deemed as trustworthy and untrustworthy.
Comments / 0