Charleston, SC

counton2.com

How local firefighters are sharpening their skills this October

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Cleanup efforts continue across Charleston from Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Man arrested for Allway Street murder

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Red Cross assisting 6 after Moncks Corner fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Moncks Corner after a fire damaged their home on Moss Grove Drive. According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family of six following a house fire that happened Saturday morning. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
counton2.com

Crews extinguish fire at home in Awendaw Saturday

AWENDAW, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular restaurant in West Ashley serving up soup, salad and sandwiches is preparing to close its doors for the last time. Ladles Soups, located 3125 Bees Ferry Road in Charleston, will close down on Thursday at 8 p.m., according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Summerville. It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Man arrested for fatal shooting on Allway Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday announced the arrest of a man in connection to an October 24 murder. Tyreece Smith (32) is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
CHARLESTON, SC

