Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
counton2.com
How local firefighters are sharpening their skills this October
How local firefighters are sharpening their skills this October. How local firefighters are sharpening their skills …. How local firefighters are sharpening their skills this October.
counton2.com
Cleanup efforts continue across Charleston from Hurricane Ian
Cleanup efforts continue across Charleston from Hurricane ….
4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four people were injured after a shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Orleans Garden Apartments at about 3:24 a.m. EDT, WCSC-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered three males...
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
‘Palm Republic’ takes its case to the South Carolina Supreme Court
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A group who want to make the Isle of Palms independent from South Carolina are taking their case to the state’s highest court. According to documents sent to the South Carolina Supreme Court on Friday, those behind “The Palm Republic” filed a complaint against the South Carolina Department of […]
counton2.com
Man arrested for Allway Street murder
Man arrested for Allway Street murder
WLTX.com
Disbelief: South Carolina lottery winner shocked by grocery store jackpot ticket
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner. She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.
live5news.com
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
Red Cross assisting 6 after Moncks Corner fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Moncks Corner after a fire damaged their home on Moss Grove Drive. According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family of six following a house fire that happened Saturday morning. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
counton2.com
Crews extinguish fire at home in Awendaw Saturday
Crews extinguish fire at home in Awendaw Saturday
counton2.com
1 dead after car crashes into fence, building, and tree in Berkeley Co.
1 dead after car crashes into fence, building, and tree in Berkeley Co.
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular restaurant in West Ashley serving up soup, salad and sandwiches is preparing to close its doors for the last time. Ladles Soups, located 3125 Bees Ferry Road in Charleston, will close down on Thursday at 8 p.m., according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
counton2.com
4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex
Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot.
SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Summerville. It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road....
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
counton2.com
CPD: Man arrested for fatal shooting on Allway Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday announced the arrest of a man in connection to an October 24 murder. Tyreece Smith (32) is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
