NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner. She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO