Gladstone kids run to provide yearbooks for all students, incentives for positive behavior and improved attendanceLast month students at John Wetten Elementary set an all-time record, raising $41,401 for school programs through the annual Move-a-Thon. Donations came from 1,056 contributors in 40 different states, surpassing last year's record of $38,321. "Our Move-a-Thon was a blast. We're so thankful for all the community members who supported our school with donations, as well as chips and water bottles for the event," said Vice Principal Kassy Babeckos. "We loved having so many parents and friends there to cheer on our students." The funds raised will provide yearbooks for all students, incentives for positive behavior and improved attendance, classroom technology, field trips, enrichment programs and end-of-year celebrations. For their outstanding effort, the students will be rewarded with a schoolwide ice cream party. In addition, the class raising the most money will have the opportunity to turn the principal and vice principal into human ice cream sundaes. {loadposition sub-article-01}

