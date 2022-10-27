Read full article on original website
The Absolute Warmest Socks That Will Keep Your Feet Toasty (Never Sweaty) All Fall and Winter Long
With fall in full swing and winter at its heels (no pun intended), there is no better time to break out your favorite warm socks to keep those tootsies nice and toasty. As a person who usually prefers to putter around the house barefoot for most of the year, even I can admit that once the weather starts to chill, there’s nothing I want more than a pair of soft, cozy socks to keep my toes warm.
‘Meg Ryan Fall’ Is Here, and You Don’t Need Much To Pull Off This Functional, Cozy Look
Sorry, spooky season. And sweater weather. And any other catchy moniker you've used to describe the months of September-November. This year, we're having ourselves a "Meg Ryan Fall," as if we needed another reason to re-watch When Harry Met Sally. The latest TikTok trend is here to replace your Coastal Grandma-esque linen pants and straw hats with cozy staples inspired by the rom-com queen herself. And luckily, many of you probably have those staples hanging in your own closets.
11 best baby blankets to keep them snug as a bug in a rug
Aside from the other essentials like nappies, monitors, and toys, a baby blanket is usually high up on a parents wish list. They make fabulous gifts, but the problem is that the choices – which range from beautiful heirloom pieces right through to easily-washable muslin squares – are endless.Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you. However, we suggest you start by looking at functionality and versatility. Can it be used as a mat for playtime, or as a handy burp cloth? Can you play a little game of peek-a-boo with it?Additionally, you should consider the time of year that...
Shoppers Swear by This Container for Storing Wrapping Paper—And It’s 35% off Ahead of the Holidays
There's no such thing as too early when it comes to holiday shopping. If you started shopping for gifts—whether it's for a tea lover, organizing fanatic, or golfing dad—you're likely mentally preparing for the gift wrapping aftermath. Ya know: Dozens of festive rolls layered on top of each other, ribbons and bows everywhere, and pieces of crumpled tape from failed wrapping attempts scattered across the floor. The ultimate question, though, is where "do I store the leftovers?" That's where Holdn' Storage's Wrapping Paper Container ($26) comes in.
This Is the Derm-Approved Eyelash Serum That Sydney Sweeney Says Made Her Lashes Grow So Much She Stopped Wearing Falsies
Even if you’ve only seen one episode of HBO’s Euphoria, you know that makeup, particularly eye makeup, is a massive part of the show—it’s practically its own character. Sydney Sweeney nabbed an Emmy nomination for her role as Cassie and her star-turning performance (“I have never, ever been happier!”). But she’s also made headlines for her signature look on the show: icy blue eyeshadow and long, bold lashes. Euphoria’s makeup artist, Donni Davy, used to apply false eyelashes on Sweeney to give her those full lashes. But in a recent interview with Refinery29, Sweeney explained why her makeup artist stopped needing to use fake lashes on her.
I Can’t Stop Using the BlendJet—That Portable Blender You’ve Seen Everywhere on Instagram
I'll be the first to admit I'm a sucker for marketing. I love a chic this, comes-in-the-cutest-colors that. Add a fun-turn-of phrase or some pretty advertorial? Sold. So if you, like me, have seen this portable blender literally everywhere—in between your streamed shows, on your Instagram, on TikTok... I'm here to tell you to buy it. Go, do it. Because the BlendJet isn't that thing that you buy, use once, and then stays on top of your fridge or in the back of that cabinet never to be seen again. It's just simply not.
Now Is the Best Time of Year To Resurface Your Skin, and These ‘Micro Peels’ Allow You To (Gently) Do It at Home
Fall is the perfect time for a chemical peel because the treatment serves double time to undo summer sun damage while also prepping your skin to absorb the hydrating ingredients you'll be using all winter. But though aggressive, in-office chemical peels definitely work, they tend to come with some pretty significant side effects. At best, they'll make your face shed like a snake for the better part of a week (which, believe it or not, is actually supposed to happen), and at worst, they'll leave you red and irritated (which decidedly is not). The fix? Glytone's new "micro peels," which are here to gently—and effectively—resurface your complexion at home.
Support Reproductive Justice by Shopping Your Favorite Beauty Brands With The Every Body Campaign
This week, makeup brand Saie made history by launching The Every Body Campaign, the largest beauty industry-backed reproductive rights initiative to date. Over 35 major brands including Glow Recipe, Fable & Mane, The Inkey List, and Versed, among others (click here for the complete list), are repackaging a best-selling product in limited-edition “Every Body Green” packaging, inspired by the green bandanas and smoke seen at abortion rights demonstrations. 100 percent of the proceeds from every sale will go towards the fight for reproductive justice in partnership with SisterSong, a national reproductive justice collective working to improve the reproductive lives of those most impacted by anti-abortion legislation while advocating for the needs and perspectives of women of color.
I Spent a Month Testing America’s #1 Top-Selling Anti-Aging Cream—Here Are My Honest Thoughts
Considering IT Cosmetics' Confidence In a Cream ($52) was the top-selling anti-aging moisturizer in the U.S. in 2021, it came as a surprise when the brand announced that they'd be tweaking the fan-favorite formulation. Their reasoning for messing with perfection? To deliver double the benefits to mature skin. The recently-revamped...
Snag the Anti-Wrinkle Hand Cream Derms Love for Mature Skin on Sale Now
As you get older, your skin changes—which means your skin-care routine should, too. In addition to doubling down on retinoids, SPF, and eye cream, there's one other product derms want you to consider adding to your regimen to keep skin supple over time: hand cream. Skin begins to lose...
8 Nourishing ‘Lip Glazing’ Glosses That Deliver Instant Hydration and Shine
2022 has been the year of glazed beauty. Glazed skin, glazed hair, and glazed nails have each dominated our social feeds at some point during the past 12 months, and now, it's all about glazed lips. Super-shiny glosses are having a moment, and though the trend may feel like it's...
4 Ingredients Derms Are Begging You To Stay Away From If You’ve Got Eczema
For those prone to eczema, it can feel like flare-ups are impossible to avoid during the colder, dryer months of the year. The harsh conditions and lack of humidity in the air wreak havoc on your skin barrier, making it peak season for the itchy, uncomfortable rashes associated with the condition. And while it's crucial to know which actives you should be slathering on every day to stave off these sensitivities this time of year (namely ceramides, humectants, and emollients), it's just as important to know what ingredients to avoid.
‘I’m a Physical Therapist, and These Are the 9 Best Mattress Toppers if You Have Hip Pain’
If you have hip pain, you’re probably aware that it can prevent you from sleeping soundly through the night. While the right mattress can help improve your Zzzs, springing for a new one isn’t always an option. Luckily, the best mattress toppers for hip pain can serve as a happy compromise, providing cushioned support while alleviating aches and pains.
Lele Sadoughi, the Brand That Popularized Bejeweled ‘It Girl’ Headbands, Launched a Gorgeous Zodiac Line
If you’re in the throes of your Blair Waldorf headband era, or have really been into your birth chart lately (or always)—might we point you in the direction of Lele Sadoughi’s new collection of zodiac-inspired headbands? The luxury accessory designer known for her iconic knotted and bejeweled headbands (that single-handedly made headbands cool again) is back with the Zodiac Collection, a line of 12 beautifully embellished headbands (and matching necklaces!) that represent each zodiac sign. The line launched October 20, but we're betting it won't be long before they sell out. We’ve all behaved in accordance with our astrological sign (we even ate for our signs!), sure—but accessorizing for it? We are 100 percent on board.
Makeup Artists Call Green Concealer Your ‘Secret Weapon’ for Making Facial Redness Instantly Invisible During the Colder Months
When you're prone to redness, you may notice that your face flushes far more easily during the winter months. Everything from cold air to high wind to low humidity can cause your skin to turn crimson, plus, "our skin also goes through quick temperature changes from the cold outdoors to the heat indoors, which can also activate a flush in the skin," explains Neil Scibelli, a celebrity makeup artist in New York City.
I’ve Struggled With Dandruff for Forever—Until I Tried This One-Week Scalp-Care Boot Camp
My dandruff often feels like an annoying ex-boyfriend I can’t seem to get rid of. I’ve tried everything in my power to ditch it—kitchen-chemistry TikTok hacks, pricey new shampoos, a very expensive shower filter—but just when I think it’s gone, it comes back begging for attention.
5 Heart- and Gut-Friendly Fall Trader Joe’s Foods To Stock Up on This Season (Before They Fly Off the Shelves)
If you’re ever in need of a quick pick-me-up, might I suggest heading on over to Trader Joe’s? A visit to the grocer never fails to put a smile on my face and some pep in my step. From the delightful staffers to the unique (and budget-friendly) buys, I always walk out of the store happier than when I walked in… and even more so when TJ’s taps into the spirit of the seasons.
