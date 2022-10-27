FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fool’s gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye.

