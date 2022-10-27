ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Analysis: Even his contemporaries are ribbing Russell Wilson

DENVER (AP) — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catch phrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a...
Despite being back at .500, Patriots have issues to fix

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fool’s gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye.
76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when...
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. “Whole interaction was in...
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks.
