Two supporters of the city of St. George are vying to represent the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish on the school board. District 6 candidates Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the school board, and Nathan Rust, a father of two children attending Baton Rouge schools, each say their support for the movement that was born from of a desire to break the area away from the school system will not prevent them from working on behalf of all children in the parish while the challenge to St. George’s incorporation plays out in court.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO