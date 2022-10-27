ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LED: Energy start-up proposes $7.5 billion investment in Ascension Parish

Clean Hydrogen Works, a project development company established in 2021 that is focused on energy decarbonization solutions, announced it is exploring a plan to build a large-scale hydrogen-ammonia production and export facility in Ascension Parish. Doing business as Ascension Clean Energy, in partnership with Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia, the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
worldpipelines.com

New emissions-reduction project in Louisiana

CF Industries, a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, has entered into the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement with ExxonMobil to capture and permanently store up to 2 million t of CO2 emissions annually from its manufacturing complex in Louisiana. Start-up for the project is scheduled for early 2025 and supports Louisiana’s objective of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tina Howell

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returned on Thursday, October 27th and will run until Sunday, November 6th, but at a new location this year. Fair officials announced earlier in May, that the State Fair would be held in Gonzales at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center this year. Fair Chairman, Cliff Barton said that the move was due to the original fair’s location at the BREC Fairgrounds on Airline Highway being under construction for the next two years.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair continues through Nov. 6 in Gonzales

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicked off 2022 festivities at its new location in Ascension Parish, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The fair's schedule runs from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6. It opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Crash with injuries on S. Harrell’s Ferry Road off Sherwood

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was injured in a Sunday, October 30 crash on South Harrell’s Ferry Road . The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Officials add that one person was rushed to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: One killed in Iberville Parish crash

MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to authorities, Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, was killed in the crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. They say the crash happened just before 12 a.m.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Two St. George supporters face off to represent part of proposed city on EBR school board

Two supporters of the city of St. George are vying to represent the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish on the school board. District 6 candidates Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the school board, and Nathan Rust, a father of two children attending Baton Rouge schools, each say their support for the movement that was born from of a desire to break the area away from the school system will not prevent them from working on behalf of all children in the parish while the challenge to St. George’s incorporation plays out in court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Single vehicle fatal crash reported in Iberville Parish

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a single vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish around midnight Oct. 29. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC truck...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE

