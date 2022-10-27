Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LED: Energy start-up proposes $7.5 billion investment in Ascension Parish
Clean Hydrogen Works, a project development company established in 2021 that is focused on energy decarbonization solutions, announced it is exploring a plan to build a large-scale hydrogen-ammonia production and export facility in Ascension Parish. Doing business as Ascension Clean Energy, in partnership with Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia, the...
theadvocate.com
Southeastern announces independent monitor for Lake Maurepas carbon capture project
Southeastern Louisiana University says its scientists will provide independent monitoring of the Lake Maurepas ecosystem as part of Air Products’ work on its Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, and their findings will be available to the public. As the company is set to begin preliminary studies assessing the viability of...
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
brproud.com
Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
worldpipelines.com
New emissions-reduction project in Louisiana
CF Industries, a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, has entered into the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement with ExxonMobil to capture and permanently store up to 2 million t of CO2 emissions annually from its manufacturing complex in Louisiana. Start-up for the project is scheduled for early 2025 and supports Louisiana’s objective of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
WAFB.com
Harsh chemicals source of suspicious odor at Denham Springs post office; 3 people taken to hospital
WAFB's Tisha Powell gives an update on how the Beat Bama blood drive is going. Crews now searching for missing Baton Rouge hiker from the air in Arkansas. Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly previews No. 6...
theadvocate.com
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election...
All lanes open on I-10 east past Highland Rd. after multi-vehicle crash
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) -All lanes are now open following a crash involving several vehicles on I-10 East past Highland Road. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the area of Bluff Road, a few miles before the Prairieville exit. Shortly after 6 p.m., emergency...
brproud.com
Three transported after chemical leak closes post office in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department and Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a call about a “suspicious smell” early Monday (October 31) morning, around 6:15 a.m. The unidentified smell came from the post office located at 140 Del Orleans Ave. According to...
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returned on Thursday, October 27th and will run until Sunday, November 6th, but at a new location this year. Fair officials announced earlier in May, that the State Fair would be held in Gonzales at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center this year. Fair Chairman, Cliff Barton said that the move was due to the original fair’s location at the BREC Fairgrounds on Airline Highway being under construction for the next two years.
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months.
brproud.com
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair continues through Nov. 6 in Gonzales
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicked off 2022 festivities at its new location in Ascension Parish, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The fair's schedule runs from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6. It opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
brproud.com
Crash with injuries on S. Harrell’s Ferry Road off Sherwood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was injured in a Sunday, October 30 crash on South Harrell’s Ferry Road . The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Officials add that one person was rushed to an area...
LSP: One killed in Iberville Parish crash
MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to authorities, Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, was killed in the crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. They say the crash happened just before 12 a.m.
brproud.com
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
theadvocate.com
Two St. George supporters face off to represent part of proposed city on EBR school board
Two supporters of the city of St. George are vying to represent the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish on the school board. District 6 candidates Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the school board, and Nathan Rust, a father of two children attending Baton Rouge schools, each say their support for the movement that was born from of a desire to break the area away from the school system will not prevent them from working on behalf of all children in the parish while the challenge to St. George’s incorporation plays out in court.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Single vehicle fatal crash reported in Iberville Parish
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a single vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish around midnight Oct. 29. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC truck...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
For two families, a Southern University education meant everything. Then came tragedy.
First in a four-part series. Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Comments / 1