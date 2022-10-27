Clarendon and Sumter County Quilts of Valor announced today that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America at Sumter Cemetery (SCSCSU) as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. This is the first year that Clarendon and Sumter County Quilts of Valor will participate in the national program whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

