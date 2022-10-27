Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea Floyds' season ends in loss to Latta
The Green Sea Floyds Trojans hoped to cap their regular season with a region victory Friday night but such was not the case. The Latta Vikings took the contest 21-0, leaving the Trojans winless in region play. That also means Green Sea Floyds won't make the playoffs. The Trojans were...
WATCH: Huff after loss to Coastal Carolina
Marshall football hosted (6-1) Coastal Carolina for their homecoming night, and lost the final 24-13.
manninglive.com
Hole in one for Rodgers
Susan Rodgers from Manning had a hole in one on hole number 17 on October 4th while playing at Wyboo Golf Course. She has qualified for the Santee Cooper Trophy Five Award Program. She will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
anglerschannel.com
“I Am Bassmaster” Cover Honors Anastasia Patterson’s Passion For Sportfishing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Besting a field of nearly 800 other B.A.S.S. members in the “I Am Bassmaster” cover photo contest, Anastasia Patterson of Sumter, S.C., is living out a calling for competitive angling that started when she was just eight while serving as an ambassador for the sport.
manninglive.com
Clarendon Wreaths Across America
Clarendon and Sumter County Quilts of Valor announced today that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America at Sumter Cemetery (SCSCSU) as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. This is the first year that Clarendon and Sumter County Quilts of Valor will participate in the national program whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
heraldadvocate.com
Pate sworn in as mayor of Clio
CLIO – Adam Pate was sworn in as mayor of Clio at the Oct. 21 town council meeting. Pate, who grew up in Clio, was sworn in by Probate Judge Mark Heath, also a Clio resident. “I just am so thankful to be able to be in this position...
wpde.com
Teen dead in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on crash near Timmonsville, highway patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were hurt Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:10 p.m. on Highway 403 near Creek Road, about six miles from Timmonsville, SCHP said. Troopers said a 2019 Kia sedan […]
manninglive.com
Dr. Remonde joins McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research
The McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Dioval Remonde to the cancer team. A Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Remonde joins Dr. Virginia Clyburn-Ipock and Dr. Rhett Spencer in caring for patients at the McLeod Cancer Center. Dr. Remonde received his medical degree...
WMBF
Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m. Lee...
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man was injured during a Saturday night shooting in Pawleys Island. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Bertha Lane. According to deputies, a male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other details were provided.
Contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree, officials warn
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have issued a recall on kerosene sold at a convenience store in Kingstree. Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department report that kerosene sold since October 24 at Tanners Money Saver is contaminated. Tanners Money Saver is located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree. Officials urge customers […]
wpde.com
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
Deputies locate missing teen in Georgetown County
UPDATE: Deputies said the missing teen was found shortly after 2:00 p.m. — GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a juvenile who went missing Wednesday afternoon. A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Lesley, said 16-year-old Johnathan “Tyler” Massey left his home off N. Frasier Street around […]
Driver Killed After Striking Building, Tree With Truck On College Park Road: SCHP
A driver has died following an early morning crash Saturday on College Park Road. The post Driver Killed After Striking Building, Tree With Truck On College Park Road: SCHP appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Williamsburg County School District installing weapons detection devices
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District (WCSD) on Friday announced that it has begun installing “highly sophisticated weapons detection devices” in middle and high schools throughout the district. The EVOLV system “uses superior technology and is more current compared to traditional metal detectors.” It uses algorithms and cameras to detect shapes, density, […]
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
