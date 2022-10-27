Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Orioles' Chris Ellis: Activated, outrighted to Triple-A
Ellis (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Ellis appeared in only two games for the Orioles before he required season-ending shoulder surgery in early May, and he won't stick on the 40-man roster through the offseason. It's unclear if he's expected to be healthy for the start of spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
CBS Sports
Astros' Cristian Javier: Game 4 start in doubt
Javier isn't guaranteed to start Game 4 on Wednesday if a Monday rainout pushes Game 3 back to Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Those delays would line up Justin Verlander on regular rest for Wednesday's Game 4. Of course, Javier excelled against the Yankees in the ALCS and Manager Dusty Baker said he's "undecided" about who'd start. If Monday's Game 3 is played, Javier appears locked in to start Game 4 on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw
Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: No qualifying offer coming
Martinez is unlikely to get a qualifying offer from the Red Sox, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. As a 35-year-old designated hitter who was only worth 1.0 fWAR in 139 games last season, Martinez was unlikely to get the qualifying offer. He will likely sign this winter on a short-term deal to serve as another team's primary designated hitter.
CBS Sports
World Series Game 3: Phillies-Astros time, TV channel, starting pitchers after Monday rainout
The 2022 World Series is headed to Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros split Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park over the weekend, so the World Series is now a best-of-five series as it shifts to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3-5. Game 3 was rained out Monday night and the series will pick back up Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Monday start postponed
Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start in Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against Houston, as the game has been postponed due to rain. Game 3 will now be played Tuesday, and the team has already confirmed that Ranger Suarez will be the one toeing the rubber. Syndergaard is now scheduled to start Game 5, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, which is set to take place Thursday.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jon Singleton: Back with Milwaukee
Singleton agreed Monday with the Brewers on a minor-league contract, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. For the first time since 2017, Singleton made his return to affiliated ball in 2022 and provided a nice blend of power and on-base skills for Triple-A Nashville in Milwaukee's organization. While playing in 134 games, the 31-year-old first baseman slashed .219/.375/.434 with 24 home runs and a 20.4 percent walk rate across 581 plate appearances. He'll likely get the opportunity to join the Brewers for big-league camp this spring as a non-roster invitee, but the expectation is that he'll report back to Nashville for the start of the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Makes retirement official
Pujols signed his retirement paperwork Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Pujols managed to turn back the clock during the second half of the 2022 campaign, but it wasn't enough to persuade the slugger to stick around for one more season. He'll hang it up after slashing .296/.374/.544 to go with 703 homers, 2218 RBI and 117 stolen bases over an immaculate 22-year career.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Sits second straight
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Phillies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Mancini has acted as a liability at the plate all postseason for Houston, remaining hitless through 16 at-bats. His struggles will move him to the bench and allow David Hensley to fill in as the Astros' designated hitter Monday, batting seventh.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Hits bench against lefty
Stott will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Stott hits the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. He could be an option off the bench against a right-handed reliever or as a defensive replacement.
CBS Sports
Landon Collins: Reverts to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was elevated to the active roster for a second straight game, but after seeing 21 defensive snaps in Week 7, the veteran safety saw just seven snaps in Week 8. The 2015 second-round pick is now eligible for only one more elevation before he'll need to be signed to the active roster.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Astros catcher Martín Maldonado banned from using illegal bat gifted by Albert Pujols
Major League Baseball forced Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to stop using an illegal maple bat after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, reports the New York Post. The bat was deemed illegal for safety reasons and not competitive reasons -- the specific type of maple bat Maldonado used is more likely to splinter into multiple pieces.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Lands on IR with knee injury
The Giants placed Bredeson (knee) on their injured reserve list Saturday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Bredeson will now be forced to miss at least four weeks as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered Week 7 at Jacksonville. Rookie third-rounder Joshua Ezeudu will likely step in as the Giants' starting left guard until Bredeson is ready to play again.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster
Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Ends mini-slump
Perron scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres. Perron entered Monday without a point in his last three games. he changed that with a second-period tally, his fifth goal of the season. The veteran winger had added an assist, 20 shots on net, 10 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating in nine contests. He's seeing steady time on the second line and first power-play unit, with two of his five goals being scored with the man advantage.
