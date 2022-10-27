ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Lottery ticket from Vero Beach store is winner for Port St. Lucie woman

By Mauricio La Plante, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
PORT ST. LUCIE — A woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket she bought at a Vero Beach store, according to a Florida Lottery news release.

Wendy Banuelos, 48, of Port St. Lucie, bought the winning ticket at the BP Food Store at 8195 20th Street in Vero Beach, the release stated.

Banuelos chose to receive the money in a lump-sum payment of $820,000, said Florida Lottery officials.

The overall odds of winning the game are 1 in 4.50, according to the release.

The Vero Beach store will win a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, which was part of the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Florida Lottery Scratch-Off games generated more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22, the news release stated.

Top 10 lottery jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions: Who won and where winning tickets were bought

More arcades popping up across Treasure Coast, but is the business a roll of the dice?

Mauricio La Plante is a TCPalm breaking news reporter. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

