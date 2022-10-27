ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Investigators trying to determine why historic downtown LaPorte building collapsed

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Vbro_0ipHFNuD00

LAPORTE — Part of a three-story building more than a century old in downtown LaPorte collapsed Wednesday night.

Fortunately, authorities said nobody was inside when about one-third of the front of the structure came down about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway, a block east of the historic courthouse.

There were also no injuries reported to anyone who might have been passing by when the structure came down, according to LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder.

After the collapse, Snyder said, there were bricks from the exterior of the building lying across the eastbound lanes and partially into the westbound lanes of the four-lane highway also known as Indiana 2.

Engineers and other construction experts were combing through the rubble and what’s left of the building still standing to try to determine the cause.

“There’s definitely some different possibilities, but right now we don’t have anything conclusive,” Snyder said.

In other LaPorte County news:Nearly a dozen animals die in LaPorte County barn fire

LaPorte City Engineer Nick Minich said efforts were also being made to shore up the remaining portion of the structure to prevent any further collapse.

“We’re making sure everything is safe,” he said.

Minich said the owner was remodeling the structure to offer retail space on the main level and apartments on the upper floors.

He said the work occurring prior to the collapse was strictly “cosmetic, non-structural repairs.”

Specifically, Minich said, windows were being taken out to be replaced and some façade work in the near future was also planned.

Originally, Minich said, the 1800s structure was one of three separate buildings later combined into one space years ago.

The front portion of two of the original structures is what collapsed.

Minich said no support beams or any other weight-bearing parts of the structure had been removed during the remodeling, but “something shifted that wasn’t anticipated” and must have led to the collapse.

LaPorte outdoor, community news:New park in LaPorte County is like stepping into northern Michigan

He also said enough of the building is probably left for it to be rebuilt.

The building was once home to Low’s, a once-popular clothing store when downtown was really thriving.

Marty Ringla of LaPorte and his niece, Teresa Mijares of Valparaiso, cried and laughed while sharing their fond memories of the former store, which was looking more like a demolition site.

His father and her grandfather, Sam Ringla, worked at the store for about 20 years before buying it the 1960s.

“My whole life was spent in that building, pretty much with my dad,” Ringla said.

Mijares said the store used to have a tailor working on beautiful tables to make clothing better fit their customers.

She also recalled how she and her brothers were afraid of the mannequins during their early childhood visits to the store.

Mijares said she loved looking at the glass display cases containing new merchandise and Christmas shopping at the store.

“It’s sad,” Mijares said. "It was a really neat place to be in."

Ringla said his late father ran the business until selling it to a buyer who turned it into an antique store roughly 30 years ago.

“It was his whole life right there,” Ringla said. "It's just the finish to it."

