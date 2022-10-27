Dolly Parton admitted she has no plans to ever tour again at the age of 76. "I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore," Parton told Pollstar in an interview. "I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time."

3 DAYS AGO