Cops catch ‘farebeater’ — who turns out to be suspect in NYC subway slashing

A vagrant was nabbed on an alleged farebeating rap — and then linked to the slashing of a Manhattan straphanger earlier this month, police said Thursday.

Jermal Vives, 46, was spotted around 2 a.m. Sunday allegedly using an emergency gate at a Washington Heights subway station to beat the fare, the NYPD said.

Cops then determined that Vives was allegedly the same transit maniac who attacked a 57-year-old man on Oct. 12 aboard a No. 1 train near the Theatre District, the department said.

Vives, of Yonkers, was allegedly panhandling at the Broadway and West 50th Street station when he “became irate” after the victim didn’t cough up any change.

He is accused of pulling a knife, slashing the man and pepper-spraying him, cops said.

Police say an accused fare beater was linked to an Oct. 12 subway slashing. Robert Mecea for NY Post

Vives, who has three prior busts for weapons possession and robbery, was charged with assault in the Oct. 12 slashing incident.

He was also charged with theft of service, possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance — which police said was crack cocaine — in the alleged fare beat.

The Post reported Wednesday that the MTA has quietly contracted with a private security firm to police the tubes for fare-beaters to help tackle a recent uptick in transit crime.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber said the pilot program was launched several weeks ago at six Big Apple stations, with guards posted at emergency exits.

“Overwhelmingly, the criminals are fare beaters,” Lieber explained.

The NYPD took to Twitter to credit transit cops with the arrest in subway slashing. NYPDTransit/Twitter

The NYPD Transit Bureau hailed Vives’ arrest in a tweet on Thursday.

“The work continues – this time with our Transit District 3 team when they recognized a fare evader as the suspect wanted for a recent slashing. The 46-year-old repeat offender remains in custody and faces weapons possession & assault charges,” the tweet said.