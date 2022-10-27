St. Thomas Aquinas to close Friday because of water issue
LOUISVILLE ‒ St. Thomas Aquinas High School & Middle School will be closed Friday due to a water main break and plumbing issues.
The school tweeted the news Thursday evening.
