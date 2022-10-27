IPS proposes $810 million referendum to help fund Rebuilding Stronger plan

Indianapolis Public Schools leaders planned to propose a $410 million capital referendum and a $50 million operating referendum to fund the expansive measures under the Rebuilding Stronger Plan at Thursday’s school board meeting.

The one-time $410 million capital referendum would go towards funding the facilities renovations and the complete rebuild of an elementary school under the Rebuilding Stronger plan.

The operating referendum is estimated to bring in $50 million annually to the district that would span over eight years and would help fund the expansion of programming across the district as well as personnel costs and help create competitive salaries for teachers.

The board also plans to hear updates on changes that the district is making to the final draft of the plan.

IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson told IndyStar ahead of Thursday’s meeting that the district wants to make sure they are continuing to invest in compensation, especially given how disruptive the Rebuilding Stronger plan could be to teachers and staff across the district.

“With a plan of this magnitude we need effective teachers who are with us,” Johnson said. “Who are staying with us and able to help us execute on the vision we have for the future of IPS.”

The operating referendum would be issued at about 25 cents per $100 of assessed value, which Johnson said means that a homeowner who owns a home at the median price would see around a $6 increase per month on their property taxes.

Johnson also mentioned that the district plans to keep leveraging their budget so that it aligns with their values and goals expressed under the plan.

One of the main goals of the Rebuilding Stronger plan is to increase programs for all students in the district so that students have equal access to things like art, music, computer science, sports and foreign languages.

Another major piece of the plan is an overhaul of the district’s K-8 grade school reconfiguration and a move to having stand-alone middles schools for grades 6-8. Seven schools will either be closed or merged with another school and the former Broad Ripple High School and Thomas Carr Howe High School would be reopened as middle schools.

The IPS school board of commissioners is set to take their final vote on the Rebuilding Stronger plan at their November action session meeting.

A public hearing will be held sometime from mid to late November on the referendums and then the board will take a final vote in December.

If the board approves the referendum before, then the next possible time IPS voters could vote on it is in the May 2023 primaries.

The last time IPS voters were asked to approve a referendum was in 2018 which was a $220 million operating referendum and a $52 million capital referendum.

That referendum amount ended up being about half of what was originally proposed by the district after the Indy Chamber was at odds with the district over the original asking price of $725 million.

The 2018 operating referendum was set at a rate of 20 cents per $100 and the capital was set at three cents per $100.

The IPS board is also set to receive three new members to the board in January, all of which have said that they are not supportive of the Rebuilding Stronger plan as it currently is.

The board does not necessarily need the three new board members to approve the referendum, since they won’t take on the seat until January, but they will be overseeing the multi-year roll out of the plan if it is approved.

Johnson said she hopes there is a level of trust between the new members and the current board that the work that’s been put in the past year has been made with what’s best for the district in mind.

“That said anyone new coming on is certainly going to have their hands full because they're going to be coming on at a really important juncture of our district,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure we deliver and hopefully we can convince our community that this is an investment to make so that we can deliver on what I believe could be a very transformative experience for our kids.”

Most of the updates the district presented Thursday night were specific to individual schools and were presented as a change they are proposing due to feedback they received during the past month of community engagement.

After hearing concerns over transportation given the new enrollment zones, IPS is proposing that in addition to the one-year transportation grace period, they will also update the appeals process to include possibly extending eligibility to families that need it.

For schools that are merging or closing, the district is proposing all 6-8 graders in closing or merging schools would have lottery priority for both the 23-24 and 24-25 school years.

After listening to concerns about how families who have not had to navigate Enroll Indy before, IPS is proposing to provide a default-assignment for any impacted student who does not select a school by the end of the second Enroll Indy window.

Officials listened to concerns about the speed of the merger of the Center for Inquiry 2 school and Washington Irving School 14, in which IPS is now proposing both schools remain open and operational. In the original plan, the CFI 2 school would have closed and merged with school 14.

The district is proposing to not do the rebuilding project at Francis Parker School 56 but they do plan to continue with the merger of school 56 with James Russell Lowell School 51. The district does plan to continue the rebuild project for Joyce Kilmer school 69.

Two influential education groups in Indianapolis both said they were hesitant to support the new referendum since their concerns over addressing achievement gaps for Black and brown students in the district were unaddressed in updates to the plan.

“Over the last several weeks, many Black and Latino families have questioned the expansion of school models that have large racial achievement disparities and have advocated for the district to partner with school operators with proven track records of serving Black and Latino students,” Brandon Brown, CEO of The Mind Trust, said in an emailed statement.

One of the consistent notes of criticism the district has received over the plan is their decision to replicate the school models of CFI and Montessori schools, which have shown to have a greater achievement gap for students of color to white students compared to other schools in the district.

Groups like the Mind Trust and Stand for Children Indiana have been advocating that the district replicate schools like Paramount Schools for Excellence, an independent charter school in the district.

Stand for Children Indiana Executive Director Justin Ohlemiller said in an emailed statement Thursday night that they still had many questions that needed to be answered before they were fully supportive of the referendum proposal.

“In hearing from our Stand parent advocates these last several months, I think it is safe to say that growing schools that are working best for children who have been historically underserved must be a key part of any plan funded by this potential referenda,” Ohlemiller said. Stand for Children Indiana offered financial support to help get the 2018 referendum passed.

