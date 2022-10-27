ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Gaston Christian Players bring 'A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play' to stage

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

The Gaston Christian Players will bring the Charles Dickens holiday classic alive as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake, and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying "Bah Humbug!"

Performance dates

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 - High School Cast - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 - Middle School Cast - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 - High School Cast - 6 p.m.

Tickets

Adult $11

Student $6

Go to Gaston Christian's Website to purchase tickets: gastonchristian.org/boxoffice

Gaston Christian School is located at 1625 Lowell Bethesda Road, Gastonia.

