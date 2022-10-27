ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

As crime spike lessens, experts hopeful 'Al Capone' prosecution model will decrease crime

By Alexa Ashwell, Keith Daniels
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard at Baltimore Royal Farms clinging to life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot by a private security guard outside a Royal Farms in Southwest Baltimore this weekend is clinging to life at a hospital, police and witnesses said. Police originally reported he had died, but later said the victim was in "grave condition." Around 3:30 a.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New month new fears as October nears end with increasing violence

Baltimore is nearing the end of October on the eve of the eve of Halloween and what has been a ghastly month of bloodshed. There were four shootings Saturday one of them involving an officer. Police say at West Garrison and Park Heights Ave on the city's Northwest side a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday evening, a 16-year-old was shot in Northern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 4000 Block of Old York Road near a neighborhood playground at about 6 pm. The victim was found by the Baltimore Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Review sought after park manager indicted on rape charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources’ handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park. A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old woman charged with murder in northwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in northwest Baltimore over the weekend. Annette Hicks has been charged with first and second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault. Police say that on October 29, Hicks stabbed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Fatal Hillendale shooting leaves one dead

———- HILLENDALE, MD—Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred overnight in Hillendale. The incident was reported at the Exxon gas station located in the 7300-block of McClean Boulevard (21234). At around 2 a.m., officers responded to the scene and found...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting murder in Parkville. Homicide detectives reported the incident happened at around 2:00 am in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard Sunday morning. Police have not released any information regarding the details of the shooting at this time. At least one person has been reported dead. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies after shooting in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man died after a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Sunday. Police said officers were sent to the intersection of South Bentalou Street and Wilkens Avenue for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man in the 2200 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 33-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot multiple times. Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department to the Unit Block of North Gilmore Street in Western Baltimore at approximately 1:14 am. Police discovered the victim inside a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where was later pronounced. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Overnight shooting reported in Essex

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the Essex area. At just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900-block of Holgate Drive and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road in Essex.
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County police identify 24-year-old man shot at Exxon gas station

BALTIMORE -- A shooting at an Exxon gas station killed a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Police. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Baltimore County patrol officers responded to the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard and found a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim, Malik Baker, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this homicide or the individual(s) responsible, to please call 410-307-2020.Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland or the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man shot, found in wrecked car in Essex, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Essex early Sunday morning, according to authorities.County officers found the gunshot victim when they were responding to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive a few minutes after midnight, police said.They had also been responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road, according to authorities.The gunshot victim was inside a vehicle damaged by a collision impact, police said.At this point, county officers believe that both incidents are related, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating whether the shooter intentionally targeted the gunshot victim or the vehicle that they were traveling in, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ESSEX, MD

