Cardinals: Signing this player would be a huge mistake for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason if they so choose, but investing in this shortstop would come back to bite them. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off another disappointing postseason exit where their starting lineup just could not produce the runs needed to beat the best teams in the National League. Many expect, or at least hope, that the Cardinals will improve their offense going into 2023, and one of the best crop of hitters in this year’s free agency is at shortstop.
Halloween: 5 of the scariest Cleveland Cavaliers since 1990

What are five of the scariest players the Cleveland Cavaliers have had since 1990?. The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a great run in recent years, sparked by the likes of LeBron James and more recently Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. So with it being Halloween and the time for frights, we figured we’d look at some of the players that were most known for haunting the nightmares of opposing players.
3 Boston Celtics the Cleveland Cavaliers have to account for on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have got to account for these three Boston Celtic players come Wednesday. The Cleveland Cavaliers are riding high at 5-1 but the boys in wine and gold have a long season to go and tough outs in front of them. While the team is a Top 5 team in the entire NBA currently, and that’s without Darius Garland, the Cavs have to deal with the fact that teams like the Boston Celtics aren’t just going to roll over because of one loss to Cleveland.
Commanders’ Taylor Heinicke wants fans to pick new Jordan design

What do Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Taylor Heinicke all have in common? From a talent perspective, absolutely nothing, but all three gunslingers run the two-minute drill to utter perfection seemingly every time they’re given the chance. Sunday was the latest example from the Washington Commanders quarterback. Heinicke tempted...
FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
