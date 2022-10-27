Read full article on original website
‘Explosion of growth.’ Albemarle’s social districts set for debut
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Soon, the downtown streets of Albemarle will be covered in folks walking around with alcoholic beverages. Starting Saturday, the city’s social district will allow people who visit establishments permitted by North Carolina’s ABC commission to take a drink into public areas within the social district. Tiffany Dahl owns a […]
Albemarle’s new social district debuts Saturday
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A new social district in the city of Albemarle will make its debut Saturday. The new social district will allow visitors to take an alcoholic drink in a marked cup into other public areas within the district that are permitted by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
Stanly News & Press
2 Stanly youth place at Youth Market Turkey Show at State Fair
On Oct. 6, two local youth represented Stanly County 4-H at the NC State Fair. Cora Smith, 8, and Laney Smith, 6, participated in the Youth Market Turkey Show. Any North Carolina youth between the ages of 5 and 18 are eligible to participate in the annual Youth Market Turkey Show. This program provides youth with the opportunity to raise and show a market turkey.
M/I Homes begins work on 279-unit townhome project in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. has started on yet another residential project in Charlotte. The homebuilder on Wednesday announced it had broken ground on Aberdeen, a 279-unit townhome project at 3321 Ridge Road in north Charlotte. Prices for the townhomes will be in the $300,000s. The model home for...
qcnews.com
I-77 North reopens Monday after crash near Woodlawn Rd in SW Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes were closed Monday morning along Interstate-77 northbound following an accident, according to NCDOT. The crash happened at 6:41 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on I-77 North, near Woodlawn Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 6 [Woodlawn Road]. The interstate reopened around...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle receives grant for stormwater program
The City of Albemarle has received $250,000 in funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation to assist with a portion of the city’s proposed stormwater management program planning. The Golden LEAF Foundation awards funding to local governments for public infrastructure projects to support flood mitigation. The Golden LEAF Foundation was...
qcnews.com
Man walks away unharmed after large tree limb crashes through windshield in Huntersville wreck: HFD
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man walked away from the scene of a crash unharmed after a large tree limb smashed through the driver’s side front windshield. The accident happened Monday, Oct. 31, on McCoy Road near the CedarField neighborhood. Emergency personnel said the driver was...
Residents concerned about people living out of trailers on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Complaints from residents in a Belmont neighborhood are piling up about uninvited guests’ trailers and vehicles that have been parked on Harrill Street in front of their homes since last week. The residents have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for help. The owner of a trailer...
North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 24
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 14-20: Jason’s Deli, 16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 97 Longhorn Steakhouse, 16641 Statesville Road – 93.5. Ma Ma Mia, 101 N. Maxwell Ave. – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16633 Birkdale Commons...
Davidson County EMS sees dip in staffing as more paramedics move to bigger cities for more money
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Like every other job after the pandemic, employers faced the challenges to keep staff every shift, and Davidson County paramedics are no different. Former employers tell FOX8 they felt the burden of being overworked because they were short-staffed. “I’ve been on a call, and I had a really sick patient […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday
The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
Two entrapped, rescued in North Carolina crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
WBTV
Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. The driver has now been charged with driving while impaired. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane...
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
WBTV
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is counting down the return of The Polar Express train ride in Spencer. This immersive family-oriented experience hosts over 1 million riders at over 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia each holiday season. Popular dates and times are filling quickly.
Stanly News & Press
Gray Stone crowns king, queen at Knightfest
Gray Stone Day School held its annual Knightfest on Oct. 7 for both middle and high school students. Preceding the homecoming soccer game, the event was planned and executed by Melissa Eudy’s high school Leadership class. For the past two months, the class worked to secure vendors alongside parent...
