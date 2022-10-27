ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badin, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Albemarle’s new social district debuts Saturday

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A new social district in the city of Albemarle will make its debut Saturday. The new social district will allow visitors to take an alcoholic drink in a marked cup into other public areas within the district that are permitted by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

2 Stanly youth place at Youth Market Turkey Show at State Fair

On Oct. 6, two local youth represented Stanly County 4-H at the NC State Fair. Cora Smith, 8, and Laney Smith, 6, participated in the Youth Market Turkey Show. Any North Carolina youth between the ages of 5 and 18 are eligible to participate in the annual Youth Market Turkey Show. This program provides youth with the opportunity to raise and show a market turkey.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

I-77 North reopens Monday after crash near Woodlawn Rd in SW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes were closed Monday morning along Interstate-77 northbound following an accident, according to NCDOT. The crash happened at 6:41 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on I-77 North, near Woodlawn Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 6 [Woodlawn Road]. The interstate reopened around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle receives grant for stormwater program

The City of Albemarle has received $250,000 in funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation to assist with a portion of the city’s proposed stormwater management program planning. The Golden LEAF Foundation awards funding to local governments for public infrastructure projects to support flood mitigation. The Golden LEAF Foundation was...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 24

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 14-20: Jason’s Deli, 16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 97 Longhorn Steakhouse, 16641 Statesville Road – 93.5. Ma Ma Mia, 101 N. Maxwell Ave. – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16633 Birkdale Commons...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday

The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
WBTV

Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. The driver has now been charged with driving while impaired. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher

SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Gray Stone crowns king, queen at Knightfest

Gray Stone Day School held its annual Knightfest on Oct. 7 for both middle and high school students. Preceding the homecoming soccer game, the event was planned and executed by Melissa Eudy’s high school Leadership class. For the past two months, the class worked to secure vendors alongside parent...
MISENHEIMER, NC

