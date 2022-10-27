The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

