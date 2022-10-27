Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Now serving Omaha: Brownie Bar Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for a delicious treat in Omaha, Brownie Bar Omaha has you covered. The concept is simple. Customers get three brownie choices to choose from and then a choice of eight different toppings. It's a place where you can shop and satisfy your sweet...
klkntv.com
Nebraska nonprofit donates Halloween costumes to NICU at Bryan Health
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The tiniest of patients at Bryan Health in Lincoln got into the Halloween spirit on Monday. Patients at Bryan Health’s neonatal intensive care unit were given costumes by Connected Forever, a Nebraska-based nonprofit. The nonprofit supports families who have experienced pregnancy loss or a...
KETV.com
Omaha's 1991 blizzard: Remembering the storm that canceled Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Do you remember the blizzard that canceled Halloween in Omaha?. On this day in 1991, a combination blizzard and ice storm hit the Omaha area, leading to 5-7 inches of snow and up to 1 inch of ice afterward. Minnesota received 2-3 inches of snow. In...
Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 31 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, October 31, 2022.
KETV.com
Car ends up against a building after Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night. Omaha police said a car t-boned an SUV at 24th and Leavenworth around 9:45 p.m. The car ended up on its side against a nearby building. Of the three people injured, two had critical injuries....
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha shooting send one to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha on Sunday is being investigating after one man was injured. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of N 20th St. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found a 37-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds. The...
WOWT
Officer involved shooting overnight in Omaha
Cloudy and quiet this evening, typical chill overnight. Sunshine and warmer for Halloween. A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. 23-year-old killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting. DeJear makes Council Bluffs...
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo will reopen two exhibits after bird flu-related deaths
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo is set to reopen a pair of exhibits after no new cases of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza were discovered. The Lied Jungle and Desert Dome will be opening to guests beginning Monday, Oct. 31. Two pink-backed pelicans died from the bird flu on Oct. 13 and 14, according to the zoo.
Douglas County Health Department reports 176 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 176 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 210 cases were reported.
KETV.com
Painting horses part of Halloween therapy at Madonna Rehab Hospitals Lincoln Campus
Horses, paint and Halloween made the perfect medicine for some patients recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Lincoln Campus Monday. Instructors from Windsong Equitherapy Stables in Walton brought three horses and a miniature horse for patients to pet and paint. Fifteen-year-old Saige Scheele was involved in a car collision a little...
KETV.com
Highway 370 in Sarpy County closed due to obstruction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Monday morning's headlines for Omaha. Highway 370 in Sarpy County was closed Monday morning, according to authorities. An oversized load traveling eastbound became stuck near 160th Street. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic is moving...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
KETV.com
Lincoln police say alcohol, speed factors in October crash that killed six people
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said alcohol and speed are to blame for the early October crash that killed six people. Investigators said 26-year-old Johnathon Kurth was traveling nearly 100 miles per hour when he slammed into a tree on Oct. 2. According to the investigation, Kurth had a...
News Channel Nebraska
Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
KETV.com
OPD says armed, suicidal person near UNO campus in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested the armed and suicidal person reported on UNO's campus Friday night. Police said he was arrested at a residence near 60th and Q streets. According to law enforcement, the individual was in possession of a firearm and taken to Douglas County...
KETV.com
Mini Mavericks celebrate Halloween early with trick-or-treat parade at UNO
OMAHA, Neb. — A group of kids at the University of Nebraska at Omaha were in the Halloween spirit on Monday. The mini Mavericks celebrated trick-or-treating early with a parade at the child care center. Nearly 50 children of UNO faculty, staff and students made their way across campus.
Comments / 0