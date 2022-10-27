ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day. The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m. Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect or motive has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD: reported aggravated assault at dining hall on campus

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Officers investigated an aggravated assault that took place outside of a dining hall on campus. According to LSU's alert system, the aggravated assault took place at the 459 Dining on the east side of campus. The alert, sent out shortly before 9 p.m., said officers...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy