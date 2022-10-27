ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Farm Bureau Backs Marco Rubio for Another Term

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jiA7_0ipHDEtG00

On Wednesday, the Florida Farm Bureau announced its support for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio‘s, R-Fla., reelection at an event in Orlando.

During a media event, Rubio spoke about his commitment to protecting Florida farmers and their industry.

“Senator Rubio has been a leader in our state and industry since day one, walking the fields with our farmers so that he could walk the halls of DC and advocate effectively for our producers,” said Jeb Smith, the president of the Florida Farm Bureau.

“As long as I’m a United States senator, you’re going to have someone up there that’s fighting for Florida agriculture because it’s a key part of our heritage and it’s an important part of our economy,” said Rubio.

Rubio is facing a challenge from U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., in November’s election.

For more articles on Florida politics and government, visit our Florida political news section.

Comments / 37

Peggy Lewicki
4d ago

What is wrong with the people in Florida? This guy hardly shows up to vote. And he votes against anything good for The American people. Why do you vote against your best interests. WHY?

Reply(9)
23
Anne Stewart
3d ago

it goes to show you who they actually work for they need the people's broke but once they get in there they work for these companies not us and Michael Rubio doesn't show up the boat get rid of them

Reply
8
Brutally Honest
3d ago

After he lost the GOP primary for president in 2016 Rubio wanted to leave the senate and go into the private sector. Mitch McConnell begged him to run again. Rubio was convinced to run and he won but he has been worthless the last 6 years. He’s done nothing but tweet Bible verses on Twitter and tow the party line

Reply
5
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Attorney who fought Florida helmet laws died in motorcycle crash while not wearing one

In the late 1990s when Florida bikers were still required to wear helmets, Pinellas lawyer Ron Smith was an aggressive advocate for overturning the law. Smith was a member of ABATE — A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments and American Bikers Aimed Toward Education — which lobbied against the law for years. He represented clients who ran afoul of Florida’s motorcycle requirements in court cases that some say helped overturn Florida’s helmet law.
FLORIDA STATE
92Q

Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained

Charlie Crist turned Ron DeSantis into a visibly uncomfortable white nationalist during their gubernatorial debate in Florida. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on NewsOne. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on 92 Q.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy