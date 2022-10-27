ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
purplePTSD.com

Vikings, NFL Trade Rumors Are Running Rampant

When it comes to NFL trade rumors, there’s a new trend I’ve noticed when it comes to online coverage of sports teams in the digital age. We all know that search engines, social media platforms, and websites (even this one!) treasure the click above all else. Any content strategy that can increase click volume is bound to become an instant trend–copied and recopied, ad nauseum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

No Homecoming for Former Vikings First-Round Pick

About two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals brought in an infamous Vikings first-round pick in WR Laquon Treadwell. The 27-year-old receiver has bounced around the league for the past couple years, and eventually landed on the Cardinals practice squad. This week, Arizona released him, meaning there will be no homecoming for the former Vikings first-round pick on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Injuries Arrive, Plan B at TE, Patrick Peterson

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the Halloween edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll try...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'

This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Have Competition from Rivals in WR Sweepstakes

Over the past few days, a number of reports have emerged regarding the Minnesota Vikings pursuing another receiver to add to their offense at the trade deadline. Among the more compelling choices is Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks. However, it appears the Vikings may have competition from some rivals in the WR sweepstakes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

A Pair of Players Made Their Vikings Debuts This Week

The Vikings earned their fifth consecutive win on Sunday, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26. During that victory, we got to see a couple new faces on this Vikings roster for the first time. Those two players were defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and defensive back Theo Jackson. Tonga spent his rookie...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over ARI

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Opportunity Beckons Kirk Cousins & Kevin O’Connell

Much was made of the history between Kirk Cousins and Kevin O’Connell following the decision to hire the new head coach. Previously, both were employed by the Washington Commanders. The thinking was that their history would make the partnership a strong one from the outset. In many ways, that has proven true; the team has a chance to get to 6-1 tomorrow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kyler Murray Isn’t a Big-Game QB

Kyler Murray has been delighted as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks since he entered the league in 2019. A former number-one pick and Heisman Trophy winner, he’s been touted as the next Russell Wilson and the best-ever high-school quarterback from Texas. Pundits cherish him for his electric style of play and upside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 30

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 30, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. The Vikings are 6-1. It’s their best start since 2009. It’s also a new franchise record for Kevin O’Connell. They Vikings apparently chose the right captain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy