ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

Designetics Inc. hosting coat drive for Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo

Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo always strives to make sure children in the community can get the quality supplies they need. The nonprofit is joining forces with fluid application supplier Designetics Inc. to host an ongoing coat drive. Gender-neutral coats in size kids' 7/8 through adult large can be...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Federal board details cause of BP-Husky Toledo Refinery fire

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released a report Monday detailing its investigation into the September blaze at BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. That report states that "an accidental release of flammable chemicals ignited" at 6:46 p.m. on Sept. 20. This resulted in the fire that fatally...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Monroe man dies from injuries in crash on I-75

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says foggy conditions may be to blame for a deadly crash on I-75 northbound early Sunday morning that killed a Monroe man. Eric Glant, 33, of Monroe was driving northbound on I-75 when he hit Devontae Shackelford who was standing...
MONROE, MI
nbc24.com

Toledo area artists eligible for financial assistance

Art may not be the first field that comes to mind when thinking of pandemic effects on business, but it's actually been hit harder than most. Performers, entertainers and exhibitors need public, in-person space to be able to make a living. Toledo has secured American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

How close are we to another recession?

TOLEDO, Ohio — it's a difficult time right now because while we may see the effects on the economy, we could already be in a recession and not even know it until months from now. There's no doubt we're all feeling a pinch in our budgets. "Everything is so...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy