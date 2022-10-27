Read full article on original website
Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Halloween, some people got a head start on trick-or-treating at “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” in central Sioux Falls. Halloween decorations, many resembling different horror movies, fill a yard in central Sioux Falls ahead of Halloween. It’s something the Keller family has been putting on for five years in honor of Grandma Lu, who died in 2020.
Sioux Falls family continues 10-year tradition of Halloween photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some families get dressed up and make Christmas cards every year for friends and family, but one Sioux Falls family puts their time and effort into a different annual tradition: Halloween. In 2013, Trisha Murphy and her husband wanted to do something cute for...
Viewer Gallery: Your favorite Halloween photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Halloween, KELOLAND! To celebrate the holiday, we’re turning to you to send us your fun, silly, adorable, creepy and all around creative costumes. To have your photos featured in this story, simply send your photos via email to ushare@keloland.com.
Festival of Lights brings hundreds to downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just Halloween being celebrated in Sioux Falls this weekend — the Hindu holiday of Diwali also drew in a crowd to downtown Sioux Falls. The Hindu Temple of Siouxland hosted the Festival of Lights celebration at the Multicultural Center this evening.
$1 billion Powerball drawing Halloween night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lottery ticket holders are hoping they’re in for a treat this Halloween night. The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated one billion dollars, with a cash option of $497 million. Lewis customer Deanna Bessey picked up two tickets ahead of the drawing. “I...
Countdown to Christmas
LE MARS, IOWA (KELO) – It may be Halloween, but Christmas is already on the mind for one Iowa man and his family. In fact, they’ve been in the Christmas spirit since August. While you may not expect to see Santa or reindeer until at least December, the...
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 30th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are opening up their doors to trick-or-treaters. Kids are invited to wear their costumes and visit participating downtown businesses that are handing-out candy from 1-3 p.m. ZooBoo at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls includes hundreds of painted...
How long will warm temps stick around?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
Sioux Falls nonprofit Bread Break pressing on despite stolen van
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls nonprofit is making due the best it can after someone stole one of its vans. “I saw that door broken open, and I thought, ‘Wow. What happened? How, why would anybody be so callous as to steal a van?'” Bread Break director Doug Dreke said.
Big Sioux River advocacy group neutral on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is the property of the people of South Dakota. According to state law, the state government is tasked with determining “what water of the state, surface and underground, can be converted to public use or controlled for public protection.”. Discussion around water...
Police investigate stabbing; Wildfire continues; Zebra mussels discovered in Clear Lake
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Halloween! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shots-fired call from early Sunday morning. Officials say detectives are investigating the stabbing and will give out...
Gunshots fired at Halloween party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also investigating gunshots following a Halloween party. Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning a large group of people had left a building near 6th Street and West Avenue. An officer monitoring the crowd heard several gunshots. Police later found 14...
Shots-fired during Halloween gathering
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of shots fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Burnside Street and West Avenue. Police say multiple shots were fired during a Halloween...
Police investigate stabbing in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on the scene in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood for what has now been confirmed as a stabbing. The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Multiple officers were going in...
Read a banned book with Reach Literacy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ve probably heard of books being ‘challenged’ or ‘banned,’ but do you know why that is? A monthly event aims to help you understand that. Step inside Reach Literacy and you’ll find thousands of books – even some that...
Multiple agencies battle bale fire near Swan Lake
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to a bale fire in South Central Turner County over the weekend. Hurley Fire says it happened near Swan Lake on Sunday. The department posted this video of the scene to its Facebook page. Viborg, Centerville, and Davis Fire, along...
Sioux Falls stabbing victim names attacker before dying
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday night. Early this morning, police arrested a suspect and charged him with homicide. Police rushed to this small apartment building on West 9th...
3 guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say there are three more stolen guns on the city’s streets. Despite repeated reminders from police, they were all stolen from unlocked cars. “I’d like to say this is a rare occurrence but it’s something we still see from time...
Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was stabbed multiple times Saturday in Lyon County before being airlifted to a hospital. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a stabbing around 8 a.m. at the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George. Authorities arrived and found a 24-year-old victim stabbed “numerous times.”
