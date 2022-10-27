Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Here is a list of events happening on Sunday and Monday:. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00...
KBTX.com
Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to start thinking about ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this fall. One way to do it is by attending the upcoming community health fair. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is partnering with Blinn College Nursing students and...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
KBTX.com
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Bryan for Halloweentown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan was packed on Monday night, despite the rescheduling. The event was originally planned for Friday, but rain and storms caused it to be rescheduled for Halloween night. With kids in princess, superhero and animal costumes, the event was filled with smiles and...
KBTX.com
Free parenting seminar this Thursday in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you have a strong-willed child? Alli is offering a free seminar to give parents tangible guidance for working with their children. Drew Morrison with Alli joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the seminar called Unstuck Parenting: Four Keys to Your Strong-Willed Child’s Success.
KBTX.com
Volunteer to place flags at the graves of veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans Day is next Friday, a day devoted to honoring those who serve our country. Ahead of this day, the Brazos Valley Chapter of National Sojourners is hosting two opportunities to honor our veterans by placing flags at gravesites. “We started this in the 80s...
KBTX.com
Wolf Pen Creek host “Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station families had a chance to put on their costumes a few days before Halloween. Wolf Pen Creek Park hosted a 2k fun run and walk to promote health and wellness this time of year. A costume contest was also part of the event...
KBTX.com
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
KBTX.com
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa with the Monday morning update. Lisa lies just south of Jamaica, and will continue on its westward path, likely making landfall in Belize as a low-end hurricane. Lisa is the twelfth named storm of...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department win $5,000 donation
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct Two received a $5,000 donation from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers ‘Jaws of Life’ campaign. The mission was to help under-funded fire departments across the state of Texas raise much needed funding for equipment vital for saving lives.
KBTX.com
Satisfy your chocolate craving at Another Broken Egg
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hungry and want something sweet to eat? Head over to Another Broken Egg and try their spiked chocolate pancakes. Tap Bentz with Another Broken Egg says he puts buttermilk pancake batter on the stove and allows each side to cook for four minutes. Once you have...
KBTX.com
Meet the candidates: Bryan ISD School Board Place 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD single member district 3 seat is up for grabs in this year’s Midterm election. Leo Gonzalez is challenging the incumbent Fran Duane. Leo Gonzalez and his family have been involved in Bryan ISD for almost 70 years. “I graduated from Bryan high in...
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
KBTX.com
Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
KBTX.com
10 days until the Joni Taylor era tips off
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In just 10 days the Joni Taylor officially begins. Coach Taylor said her team takes pride in laying the foundation for this new era in Aggieland. Their motto this season is “becoming”. Taylor explained becoming sisters and becoming consistent are priorities in year one....
KBTX.com
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. Commissioner Irma Cauley and her late husband Carey had represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County for three decades. After a tough Democratic primary, Watson and Delasandro are looking to fill her shoes this November. Although they aren’t from the Brazos valley, they have deep roots.
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Ole Miss on Oct. 29, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
KBTX.com
Brazos County addressing 76 incorrect mail-in ballots sent last week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Elections Office has mailed 76 new mail-in ballots to voters who received ballots reflecting their old precincts. A total of 80 Brazos County residents received ballots reflecting their precincts before redistricting last, but four have now voted in person. The issue was brought to light Friday, Oct. 28, after a voter contacted the elections office saying they received the wrong ballot.
KBTX.com
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
