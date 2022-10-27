Read full article on original website
Two men facing charges for leading Findlay police on 42-mile chase
FINDLAY, Ohio — Two men are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center after leading Findlay police on a nearly 42-mile chase on I-75 early Sunday morning. Police say it all started when officers got a call for a theft in progress complaint at the Best Buy Distribution Center on County Road 212 at 5:43 a.m.
Toledo area artists eligible for financial assistance
Art may not be the first field that comes to mind when thinking of pandemic effects on business, but it's actually been hit harder than most. Performers, entertainers and exhibitors need public, in-person space to be able to make a living. Toledo has secured American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
Designetics Inc. hosting coat drive for Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo
Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo always strives to make sure children in the community can get the quality supplies they need. The nonprofit is joining forces with fluid application supplier Designetics Inc. to host an ongoing coat drive. Gender-neutral coats in size kids' 7/8 through adult large can be...
2022 fire season burning fewer acres in Pacific Northwest than recent years, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the Pacific Northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU spoke with the Washington Department of Natural Resources about the agency's efforts to keep numbers low.
Monroe man dies from injuries in crash on I-75
ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says foggy conditions may be to blame for a deadly crash on I-75 northbound early Sunday morning that killed a Monroe man. Eric Glant, 33, of Monroe was driving northbound on I-75 when he hit Devontae Shackelford who was standing...
Ottawa Hills Elementary pumpkin drop kicks off Halloween
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Ottawa Hills Elementary School Principal Jeremy Bauer held a pumpkin decorating competition for his students over the past couple weeks. Every class was given a pumpkin to decorate with a pizza party on the line for the best-looking one. "I have a ton of fun,"...
