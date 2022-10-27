ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Berger receives CWRU School of Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award

For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7. The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Connecting for Kids programs in Solon

Connecting for Kids will host parent support groups throughout November in person and virtually. The parent match connect group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway. The group connects parents that have similar experiences at different parts of the path, according to a news release.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Vending machine dispenses free books at Bryden Elementary School

Students at Bryden Elementary School in Beachwood now have access to a new book vending machine, courtesy of the Beachwood Schools Foundation through the Above and Beyond program. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Oct. 7 at the school, with comments from principal Arianna DeGeorge. The Above and Beyond program...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Weiss, Elaine

Elaine R. Weiss (nee Lucks), beloved wife of the late Seymour Weiss, passed away Oct. 28, 2022. Loving mother of Liz (Brett) Krantz and the late David (Rosane) Weiss. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Tyler and Danielle Krantz, Samantha Weiss (Michael Weinstein) and Andrew Weiss. Dear sister of the late Arthur Lucks.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Menorah Park holds ribbon-cutting event for patio spaces

Menorah Park in Beachwood recently held a ribbon cutting for its patio spaces on Oct. 9, where staff members were able to share stories and appreciation for the community donors who made updates to the spaces possible. At the ribbon cutting, residents and staff were joined by Beachwood Mayor Justin...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gisser, Marvin

Marvin Gisser, beloved husband of Marcia (nee Goldman), passed away Oct. 29, 2022. Loving father of Keith Gisser, Jeffrey (Ellen Barrett-Gisser) Gisser, Rachel (Craig) Graver and Barry (Sarah) Gisser. Devoted grandfather of Kyle (Victoria), Dana, Catharine, John Gisser, Madison, Lili, Zane and Emma Graver, Isabel and Emily Gisser. Great-grandfather of Laila and Tomas. Dear brother of Libby Frank.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Zimet, Ravella

Ravella Zimet (nee Simon). Loving mother of Daniel (Lisa Franklin) Zimet. Devoted grandmother of Ariana, Max and Maya. Dear sister of Alex Simon. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family requests no visitation at the residence.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

