FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Four wounded Sunday in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were wounded in separate shootings Sunday afternoon and evening (Oct. 30), New Orleans police said. Police did not disclose the age or conditions of any of the victims. The NOPD said a juvenile male “sustained at least one gunshot to his body” around 4:08...
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
Halloween sun and pleasant temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We love quiet for Halloween and that’s certainly the weather we’re going to get today and into tonight’s trick-or-treating forecast. Highs will climb into the middle 70s for your Halloween afternoon under lots of sunshine. Rain chances are zero which means trick-or-treating will be a go tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 60s in the evening hours.
Bogalusa High gets home game back after LHSAA reverses relocation order

BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced after taking a second vote by district principals on Monday (Oct. 31). “I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that...
Tulane moves up four spots in AP Top-25 rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (7-1) didn’t even play a down of football this weekend, but they moved up in the AP Top-25 rankings. The Wave moved up four spots to No. 19. Tulane is also in sole possession of first place in the AAC with a 4-0 record after UCF beat Cincinnati.
