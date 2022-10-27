NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We love quiet for Halloween and that’s certainly the weather we’re going to get today and into tonight’s trick-or-treating forecast. Highs will climb into the middle 70s for your Halloween afternoon under lots of sunshine. Rain chances are zero which means trick-or-treating will be a go tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 60s in the evening hours.

SUNSHINE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO