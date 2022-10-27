Read full article on original website
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 Touchdowns
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of Fame
fox8live.com
Four wounded Sunday in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were wounded in separate shootings Sunday afternoon and evening (Oct. 30), New Orleans police said. Police did not disclose the age or conditions of any of the victims. The NOPD said a juvenile male “sustained at least one gunshot to his body” around 4:08...
fox8live.com
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fired at them, ending a two-hour standoff in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said Sunday (Oct. 30). TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox 8 the man was killed in the driveway of...
fox8live.com
Halloween sun and pleasant temperatures
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We love quiet for Halloween and that’s certainly the weather we’re going to get today and into tonight’s trick-or-treating forecast. Highs will climb into the middle 70s for your Halloween afternoon under lots of sunshine. Rain chances are zero which means trick-or-treating will be a go tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 60s in the evening hours.
fox8live.com
Louisiana health officials warn of rise in respiratory illnesses this Halloween season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The season of flu and other respiratory illnesses is upon us, and local health officials said Monday (Oct. 31) it is off to a nasty start. Doctors warn of a possible “tri-demic” on the way, with cases of flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the mix.
fox8live.com
Second woman accused of firing guns from car in New Orleans on viral video arrested
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The second of two women accused of recklessly firing guns from a moving car toward an elevated expressway in New Orleans on an Oct. 16 viral video has been arrested. Court records show Erica Nettles, 19, was booked Saturday (Oct. 29) on one count of discharging...
fox8live.com
UNO holds town halls on proposed football program as student vote on fee increase nears
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid declining enrollment, the University of New Orleans is holding town halls with students to discuss a proposed football program the university hopes would boost attendance, but at a cost of about $400 more per semester for current students. The eighth town hall was held Monday...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa High gets home game back after LHSAA reverses relocation order
BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced after taking a second vote by district principals on Monday (Oct. 31). “I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa High gets home game back after successful appeal to LHSAA
BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, following a successful appeal to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, officials announced Monday (Oct. 31). “I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that allows our Lumberjacks...
fox8live.com
Tulane moves up four spots in AP Top-25 rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (7-1) didn’t even play a down of football this weekend, but they moved up in the AP Top-25 rankings. The Wave moved up four spots to No. 19. Tulane is also in sole possession of first place in the AAC with a 4-0 record after UCF beat Cincinnati.
