eastgreenwichnews.com
Voters to Decide If EG Will Allow Pot Shop
The Nov. 8 election has eight candidates vying for Town Council, eight vying for School Committee and three contested General Assembly races. And there are a number of state ballot questions (HERE) but there is one East Greenwich ballot question. LICENSES FOR LOCAL RECREATIONAL CANNABIS RELATED BUSINESSES (Adopted by the...
Uprise RI
The Battle for Ward 9: Providence City Council Candidate Forum
Complete forum video followed by direct links to each question and answer asked at the forum:. Question 1. Why do you want to represent Ward 9 on the Council? What are the key issues you want to address and what skills and abilities would you bring to the role as City Councilor?
johnstonsunrise.net
Q&A: Johnston candidates for RI District 44 State Representative
Incumbent State Rep. Gregory J. Costantino, a Democrat, represents District 44 (Lincoln, Smithfield and Johnston). He will face Republican Peter Anthony Trementozzi in the General Election. Gregory J. Costantino. "My Name is Gregory Costantino and I am your State Representative. I consider myself fiscally conservative and I have fought for...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
Uprise RI
Coventry officials grant zoning permit to Wiccan church represented by ACLU
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. In a victory for religious freedom, the Town of Coventry has granted a zoning permit to the Horn and Cauldron, Church of the Earth, a small Wiccan church represented by the ACLU and the ACLU of Rhode Island. The permit, approved earlier this month, allows the church to continue holding religious services and activities on its property in the town. Earlier this year, the Coventry Zoning Board of Review initially declined to approve the permit. The recent decision to grant the Church’s application averts a planned ACLU lawsuit and reaffirms that all faiths are entitled to religious freedom.
Newsmakers Campaign 2022 Debate: Bristol County Sheriff
Republican incumbent Thomas Hodgson and Democratic challenger Paul Heroux face off ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who won the sheriff debate?
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who do you think won the Bristol County sheriff debate?
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
Bristol County Sheriff Under Ethics Review After Complaint Filed by Opponent
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's campaign is under review by the State Ethics Commission following a complaint about alleged misuse of taxpayer resources filed by his opponent in the upcoming election. The race between longtime sheriff Hodgson and challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is becoming still more contentious as Nov....
Turnto10.com
Only one candidate participates in Bristol County sheriff's forum
(WJAR) — A forum was held Thursday night in the race of Bristol County sheriff, but only one candidate attended. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Democratic candidate running for the office, attended virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts of the forum said incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson declined...
GoLocalProv
MISSING: Diossa’s Travel Records for More than 30 Trips and Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Costs
Central Falls' records for former Mayor James Diossa’s travel are in shambles. Diossa has lied about his travel costs and has repeatedly improperly submitted financial disclosure documents to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. He is the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer. Missing public documents relating to more...
ecori.org
High Levels of PFAS in Warwick’s Spring Pond Likely Symptom of Other R.I. Contamination
WARWICK, R.I. — At Spring Green Pond, the quacking and flapping of ducks mixed with the roaring of jet engines from nearby T. F. Green International Airport and the rush of cars on Warwick Avenue. Recent testing showed this pocket of nature enveloped by a busy commercial and industrial...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River sandwich shop running into issues as fraudulent social media page stealing money from customers
A popular Fall River sandwich shop and some of their customers are running into issues concerning an apparent social media scam. Marcucci’s Bakery’s Facebook page has apparently been hijacked and is attempting to take advantage of customers. Fans of the eatery contacted Fall River Reporter with concerns about...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
Lawsuit alleges North Smithfield town administrator acted inappropriately toward staffers
North Smithfield Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski is being sued by his former administrative assistant, who's accused him of making inappropriate comments toward her and other staffers.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
GoLocalProv
Local Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Leader to Serve 10 Years in State Prison on Multiple Charges
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver announced Friday that the leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 10 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police (RISP) in 2017 and 2018 into outlaw motorcycle gangs, known as “Operation Patched Out.”
