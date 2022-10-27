ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

eastgreenwichnews.com

Voters to Decide If EG Will Allow Pot Shop

The Nov. 8 election has eight candidates vying for Town Council, eight vying for School Committee and three contested General Assembly races. And there are a number of state ballot questions (HERE) but there is one East Greenwich ballot question. LICENSES FOR LOCAL RECREATIONAL CANNABIS RELATED BUSINESSES (Adopted by the...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Uprise RI

The Battle for Ward 9: Providence City Council Candidate Forum

Complete forum video followed by direct links to each question and answer asked at the forum:. Question 1. Why do you want to represent Ward 9 on the Council? What are the key issues you want to address and what skills and abilities would you bring to the role as City Councilor?
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Q&A: Johnston candidates for RI District 44 State Representative

Incumbent State Rep. Gregory J. Costantino, a Democrat, represents District 44 (Lincoln, Smithfield and Johnston). He will face Republican Peter Anthony Trementozzi in the General Election. Gregory J. Costantino. "My Name is Gregory Costantino and I am your State Representative. I consider myself fiscally conservative and I have fought for...
SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Uprise RI

Coventry officials grant zoning permit to Wiccan church represented by ACLU

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. In a victory for religious freedom, the Town of Coventry has granted a zoning permit to the Horn and Cauldron, Church of the Earth, a small Wiccan church represented by the ACLU and the ACLU of Rhode Island. The permit, approved earlier this month, allows the church to continue holding religious services and activities on its property in the town. Earlier this year, the Coventry Zoning Board of Review initially declined to approve the permit. The recent decision to grant the Church’s application averts a planned ACLU lawsuit and reaffirms that all faiths are entitled to religious freedom.
COVENTRY, RI
wgbh.org

In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test

Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Only one candidate participates in Bristol County sheriff's forum

(WJAR) — A forum was held Thursday night in the race of Bristol County sheriff, but only one candidate attended. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Democratic candidate running for the office, attended virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts of the forum said incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson declined...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
GoLocalProv

Local Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Leader to Serve 10 Years in State Prison on Multiple Charges

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver announced Friday that the leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 10 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police (RISP) in 2017 and 2018 into outlaw motorcycle gangs, known as “Operation Patched Out.”
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI

