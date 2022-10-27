Read full article on original website
Fox Corp. reported revenue in its fiscal first quarter of $3.19 billion, up 5% from the same quarter a year ago, owing to higher affiliate fees and a strong advertising environment, led by a record-shattering midterm elections advertising haul. That being said, the company reported net income of $618 million, down from $708 million a year earlier.More from The Hollywood ReporterSiriusXM Adds 138,000 Subscribers, Pandora Subs DropCharter Loses 204,000 Pay TV Subs in Third Quarter, Adds 75,000 Broadband UsersApple Services Revenue Drops Slightly to $19.2B As Total Subscriptions Top 900M The strong quarter came as the company is in talks to...
