Politics appear to be fueling the corporate engines at Fox Corporation. The owner of the Fox News Channel and Fox broadcast network said revenue in its fiscal first quarter was boosted by political advertising at its local stations and subscription revenues to its streaming Fox Nation service, which incorporates content tailored to aficionados of Fox News Channel. Profit in the quarter, however, fell due to the absence of gains present in the year-earlier period. Overall revenue rose to $3.19 billion in the first quarter, up 5% from the $3.05 billion generated a year earlier. First-quarter net income came to $605 million, compared...

15 MINUTES AGO