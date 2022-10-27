Read full article on original website
LTE: Will Danforth on Leslie Goldman
I’m writing to recognize Leslie Goldman, who, in her capacity as State Representative, in my opinion, has been the best I’ve seen in my 20 years in Vermont. This is based on her exemplary record of communication with her constituents, using the many means that today’s modern world requires: personal visits, public forums, zoom forums, letter to publications, etc. She listens and opens communication corridors to facilitate listening. To me, this is key to being an effective representative for all of us. She’s been my representative in Grafton for the past two years, and while redistricting has moved her to another district, she deserves your support. Please re-elect her.
United Church of Ludlow installs new pastor
LUDLOW, Vt. – The United Church of Ludlow, a church serving all, is very pleased to announce the installation of Michelle Fountain as its new pastor. The installation was held at a special service Sunday, Oct. 23, followed by a lovely reception with many representatives of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ.
Londonderry and Chester contract for stormwater plans
REGION – Fitzgerald Environmental Associates (FEA) will be developing a Stormwater Master Plan (SWMP) for the Towns of Londonderry and Chester in partnership with the Town and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VTDEC). The project is funded by State Capital Clean Water Funds. SWMPs outline actionable steps toward...
Anthony Marro Fund seeks applications for fund distribution
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Anthony Marro Memorial Trust Fund is seeking 501(c)3 entities within the town of Ludlow area for funds distribution. The Trustees will be requesting applications for funding consideration. Application process deadline is Nov. 10, 2022. Recipients must meet trust fund requirements. All awarded recipients will be notified via mail with funding decision.
Frank Provance is named VAR 2022 Good Neighbor
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Vermont Association of Realtors (VAR) has named Frank Provance as its 2022 Good Neighbor. Frank is a Realtor with Diamond Realty in Ludlow, Vt. “Each year, VAR recognizes one individual who has made an extraordinary impact on their community through volunteer work,” said VAR Chief Executive Kathy Sweeten. “Frank is well known as a tireless champion in his community.”
CRF holds annual Penny Sale
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The Charlestown Rotary Foundation will be holding their 67th annual Penny Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Middle School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The Penny Sale will involve a special kids’ series with chances to win $100 in cash...
Annual Empty Bowl is in-person again
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – This year’s Empty Bowl event to benefit Our Place Drop-in Center’s food pantry is back, in-person, on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, N.H. Tickets are now on sale for the 25th annual dinner and auctions that get underway at...
68th Annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale a success
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 68th Annual Springfield Vermont Rotary Club Penny Sale was held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Riverside Middle School in Springfield with over 400 people in attendance. 385 prizes with values from $15 to $500 were distributed. At the culmination of the annual Penny Sale, Springfield...
ESBR receives VCF grant
LUDLOW, Vt. – From its inception, creating a cost-effective financial model for educating youth that is more community focused and locally controlled has been a priority of ESBR’s leadership team. As ESBR enters its second month of its third year of operation, it has received $0 from the...
Congregational Church shows “The Stuff of Dreams”
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – “The Stuff of Dreams,” a documentary, will be shown on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Westminster West. “The Stuff of Dreams” came out in 1977. It is a documentary about a community production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” that was performed by the Monteverdi Players at Sweet Pond in Guilford, Vt.
Springfield Hospital announces new Pain Clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce the opening of the Springfield Pain Clinic. Located on Level D at Springfield Hospital, the Pain Clinic’s goal is to assist patients with chronic and acute pain issues and develop a treatment plan that meets patient’s needs and expedites their recovery process. The clinic offers pain management for medical conditions that include lower back pain, neck pain, headaches, musculoskeletal disorders, complex regional pain syndrome, and neuropathy.
