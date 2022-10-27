Read full article on original website
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 2 first round roundup for Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Gianna Macrino starred for top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, with three goals and two assists in its 8-0 win over 16th-seeded Holmdel in North Caldwell. Evangeline Minnella added two goals and three assists while Adelaide Minnella recorded two goals and one assist. 4-Madison 4, 13-Mendham...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals recaps for Oct. 31
After trailing early, top-seeded Harrison defeated ninth-seeded Hackettstown 2-1 behind two second half goals in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 tournament, in Harrison. Diego Gonzalez and Brandon Moreno scored for Harrison (15-2-1) in the second half. Hackettstown (11-6) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal...
NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinals roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Josh Moreland posted a goal and an assist as eighth-seeded Sterling pulled off the upset, defeating top-seeded West Deptford 3-1 in Westville. Robby Toomey also had a goal and an assist with Jason Camardo also scoring a goal. Travis Schmid had seven saves. Gavin Zuzulock had West Deptford’s (14-6-2) only...
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A first round roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Danny Herdon scored the go-ahead go in the 69th minute to help lead eighth-seeded St. John Vianney past ninth-seeded Union Catholic 2-1 in Holmdel. Kyle DiMarco also scored a goal in the 60th minute with Anthony Marano and Luke Malloy tallying an assist each. Union Catholic falls to 5-13. St....
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
Spence brothers, defense lifts Glen Rock past Pompton Lakes in the N1G2 quarterfinals
Brothers Joshua and Zachary Spence have been competing alongside each other since they were little kids. However, no moment could compare to what they experienced during Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, in one of the biggest games of their careers up to this point. With the game deadlocked at 0-0 in...
HS Boys Soccer Photos: Pompton Lakes at Glen Rock: North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Toms River North edges Washington Township, returns to sectional semifinals (PHOTOS)
After graduating 19 seniors last year, the Toms River North boys soccer team was not supposed to be in contention for a fourth straight sectional title this season.
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)
Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
Phillies bring out ‘heavy hitters’ for 1st pitch at World Series Game 3 vs. Astros
The World Series is hitting Philadelphia. On Monday, the Phillies will host the Houston Astros in the third installment of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And there will be some special guests to kick off Game 3. The Boston...
Astros-Phillies World Series 2022: Game 3 ticket policy, updated schedule after Monday rainout
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed Monday because of rain. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So here’s the ticket policy for Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, per MLB PR:. Game Three of the Fall Classic has...
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed: How does that affect pitching rotations? Travel days?
PHILADELPHIA - Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed by inclement weather in Philadelphia on Monday night. The series will resume in Philadelphia on Tuesday night with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Wednesday and Thursday. The travel day is now on Friday and the series will conclude, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, back in Houston Saturday and Sunday.
‘Mischief Night’ was quiet in Hudson County. Is it a thing of the past?
Some aspects of the “good ‘ole days” weren’t so good. And one of those — the night-before-Halloween tradition of “Mischief Night” — appears to be going the way of the typewriter, VHS tapes and Blockbuster video stores. Police across Hudson County say...
