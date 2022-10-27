Local churches donate $10K and water to Mississippi

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Local churches have donated $10,000 and a truck full of water to aid in the recent Mississippi water crisis.

The water treatment facility of Jackson failed during massive flooding in September, leaving thousands without clean drinking water.

The $10,000 check was written out to Magnolia Medical Foundation , a community-based organization that was founded in 2009 to provide preventive health services.

Although conditions have improved, organizers at Macedonia Baptist Church say the water crisis is not over.

“This past Monday, they had another water break in the city of Jackson, Mississippi,” Rev. Jarvis Ellis Sr. said.

“Speaking to the director of the hospital yesterday, he said, ‘Pastor, this comes right on time because we really had no idea what we were going to do’, and so we’re excited about being able to send another shipment to Jackson.”

Congregations from churches throughout Greater Dayton pitched in to make the donation possible.

