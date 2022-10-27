Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Here are some fun treats for your Halloween holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need cute, fun treats for your Halloween party?. Abby Evans has you covered. She presented fun treats for all ages on our Morning Mix show Monday. Watch the stream above. One treat was a witch’s hat, made out of a fudge strip cookie, icing,...
Amazon Sortation Center prepares for a busy holiday season
Amazon’s local Sortation Center is getting ready for the holiday season, and with that, we are taking a look at what it takes to get your package to you.
WRDW-TV
Look inside Amazon site in Appling ahead of holiday season
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holiday season is right around the corner, and many are trying to get ahead on holiday shopping. The Amazon sorting center is already preparing for the holiday rush. There was a massive hiring fair Wednesday as Amazon increased its work staff. We took a look...
WRDW-TV
Two groups host princesses of color parties to empower children
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local women help little girls meet their favorite Disney princesses of color at princess events in the area. Youth Empowerment Solutions and Brown Beauty Magic-Royal Events LLC co-hosted the princess party for children to meet the princesses at the Wallace Branch Library, last Saturday. They...
WRDW-TV
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sugar-filled holiday comes to an end, we were out in the festivities asking homeowners how much they spent on costumes and decorations this year. Many families in the CSRA are out and about to celebrate Halloween, but one neighborhood in Columbia County takes it...
WJBF.com
Taste-test time with The J.Renae Experience
(Augusta, GA): It’s finally time to taste-test the delicious food that Jennifer and Richard from The J.Renae Experience whipped up for us. Be sure to check out their social medias for their meal prep plans, catering, and more.
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta city workers get into the Halloween spirit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Planning and Development Department took on some scary vibes in the days leading up to Halloween. Employees at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building went all-out for the creepy season. Take a look at the decor in the photo gallery above.
WRDW-TV
The Children’s Hospital of Georgia hosts annual trick-or-treat event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Children’s Hospital of Georgia held its annual trick-or-treat event for patients. Kids undergoing treatment had the chance to dress up and visit different stations throughout the hospital to pick out candy and other fun activities. It’s the first time in two years that the...
WRDW-TV
‘This career is life-changing’: Local veteran teaches students truck-driving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Army National Guard veteran from Aiken is using her military occupational specialty to teach truck driving to civilians and veterans in Augusta. Khaddijah Caldwell is currently a commercial driving license program instructor who teaches truck driving at Miller-Motte College. She has been instructing students for...
WRDW-TV
Halloween at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
It’s Halloween and we asked you to send us your fun costumes. Two women in our community help little girls meet their favorite Disney princesses at the Wallace Branch library. Veterans Groups, Programs and Resources. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT. There are several events, groups, programs,...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices drop over past week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to drop, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is down to $3.15, dropping by 2 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel since Friday. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price dropped 5...
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
WRDW-TV
Kroc Center expanding with fun family event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Salvation Army is holding a large, free family-friendly event on Saturday. The entire event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with different acts and shows. Starting the event will be a Trunk-or-Treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be booths from...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA
Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
WRDW-TV
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
WRDW-TV
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
6 Things You Need To Know | Monday, October 31, 2022
Let's take a look at the 6 things you need to know before you head out the door, this morning.
wfxg.com
Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat
GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
WRDW-TV
More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continued showing high turnout over the last weekend of early voting, according to the state elections chief. As of Monday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1.5 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, including 115,819 showing up to the polls throughout the weekend.
