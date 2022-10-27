ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Dangerous structures in Fargo headed for demolition

FARGO (KFGO) -Fargo City Commissioners unanimously declared two abandoned homes as dangerous buildings and ordered the structures to be torn down. Inspections Director Shawn Ouradnik said the owner of the home at 509 21st Street North had passed away and the house has significant structural problems, squatters, broken windows, and many other issues.
FARGO, ND
Man found in Red River identified

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
FARGO, ND
Fargo Police investigate body found in Red River near downtown

FARGO – Fargo Police are investigating a body found in the Red River. Emergency crews responded to the report of a body near the railroad bridge, just north of Main Avenue around 11:15 Sunday morning. Police have not identified the person but say it is a male. The investigation...
FARGO, ND
Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
FARGO, ND
Man found dead as grass fire spreads across 2 farmsteads

WILKIN CO., Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man was found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN

