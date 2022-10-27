Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic Senator Concerned Over Saudi Financing In Musk's Twitter Deal
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) warned the Saudis could use their influence on the company "to silence government critics and human rights activists."
US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading on Tuesday as Federal Reserve officials prepared to open their latest policy meeting where its expected they will raise the central bank's main borrowing rate for the sixth time this year
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College,...
