A massive asteroid will fly by Earth at a distance of 1.43 million miles
It was only discovered last month.
Voice of America
China's 3rd and Final Space Station Component Docks
Beijing — China's third and final module docked with its permanent space station Tuesday to further a decadeslong effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the United States grows increasingly fierce. The Mengtian module arrived at the Tiangong station early Tuesday morning, state...
Voice of America
Scientists Report Discovery of Part of World’s Oldest Known Star Map
Researchers say they have discovered part of the oldest known map of the stars in an ancient document. The document was first found in a Christian center, called a monastery, in Egypt. It was made of a material created from animal skin, called parchment, that was commonly used for keeping records in ancient times.
Voice of America
Water Retention Technology Improves Crop Growth in Africa
Increasingly severe droughts in Africa make it very hard to grow food, especially in the dryer areas of the continent. But a water system developed in the United States is helping improve crop production in drought-affected areas. The system involves plastic membranes that look like clear covers. When put in...
Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches
Residents near the front lines say they are bracing for conditions to get worse.
Voice of America
Climate Migration: Alaska Village Resists Despite Threats
Shishmaref, Alaska — Search online for the little town of Shishmaref and you’ll see homes perilously close to the ocean, and headlines that warn this Native community in western Alaska is on the verge of disappearing. Climate change is partially to blame for the rising seas, flooding, erosion...
US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve with most economists expecting the sixth hike this year for the central bank's main borrowing rate. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and futures for the Dow rose 0.6%. Stubborn inflation,...
Voice of America
Survey: Africans See China as Positive Force
Johannesburg, South Africa — A new global public opinion survey of people in 25 countries has revealed steep declines in support for China, although Beijing still is seen favorably by many in Africa, where it is vying for influence with Washington. The survey by the Britain-based YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project...
Voice of America
What Russia’s Suspension of Ukrainian Grain Deal Could Mean
Russia announced over the weekend it was suspending its part of a deal permitting Ukraine to ship grain from Black Sea ports. Russia and Ukraine reached the deal in July after negotiations involving the United Nations and Turkey. Russia agreed to remove a blockade on Black Sea ports for shipments of grain, one of Ukraine’s most important export products.
Voice of America
With US Midterm Vote, Massachusetts Cambodians Flex Local Power
Lowell, Massachusetts — For Cambodian American residents of Lowell, Massachusetts, the upcoming midterm vote is chance to voice concerns on a list of local concerns familiar throughout the U.S. — potholes, schools and housing costs. Sreang Heng, the Cambodia-born owner of Heng Heng Auto Repair near Lowell’s Koumantzelis...
