Voice of America
Paraguay Artist Brings Art to World Cup
Lili Cantero is preparing a new colorful show of her work to take to the World Cup in Qatar. The 29-year-old Paraguayan artist is famous for painting soccer shoes for stars including Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. The more than twenty artworks included sets of shoes, balls and paintings. Many of...
Voice of America
Some of the World's Worst Stampedes
At least 120 people were killed in a crush during a Halloween celebration in South Korea's capital Seoul late on Saturday. Here are details of some of the worst stampedes over the last three decades:. April 1989: Ninety-six people are killed and at least 200 injured in Britain's worst sports...
Voice of America
Scientists Report Discovery of Part of World’s Oldest Known Star Map
Researchers say they have discovered part of the oldest known map of the stars in an ancient document. The document was first found in a Christian center, called a monastery, in Egypt. It was made of a material created from animal skin, called parchment, that was commonly used for keeping records in ancient times.
Voice of America
South Africa’s Ethiopian Diaspora Hopeful of Peace Talks
In South Africa the first peace talks between the government of Ethiopia and the leadership of the Tigray region have raised hopes for an end to the nearly two-year-long war. Despite no media access to the talks or to the Tigray region, South Africa's Ethiopian community remains hopeful of a deal to end the deadly conflict. Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg.
Voice of America
Too Risky to Bring Home Islamic State Wives, Widows Say Australian Opposition Lawmakers
Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.
Voice of America
South Korea Investigates Crowd Surge, India Looks into Bridge Collapse
India and South Korea are mourning and searching for answers after weekend disasters that left hundreds of people killed. Saturday, more than 150 people were crushed to death at a crowded Halloween celebration in Seoul. The next day, a bridge collapse in India killed at least 133 people. The South...
Voice of America
Analyst: Europe Should Rethink China Policy After Party Congress, Ukraine Stance
Washington — China has emerged as an even more prominent player in world affairs as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the weakening of Russia, but not necessarily to its advantage, says a Warsaw-based analyst. The two major events that have "shaped or reshaped Europe’s attitude towards...
Voice of America
Europe Turns to Firewood during Energy Crisis
Europe’s energy crisis has forced some people to turn to less costly heating sources such as firewood. But as demand increases, the public is facing rising prices, shortages and even reports of firewood theft. Foresters are using GPS devices to follow their logs while others fear the environmental impact of increased air pollution and tree cutting.
Voice of America
Survey: Africans See China as Positive Force
Johannesburg, South Africa — A new global public opinion survey of people in 25 countries has revealed steep declines in support for China, although Beijing still is seen favorably by many in Africa, where it is vying for influence with Washington. The survey by the Britain-based YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project...
Voice of America
Lula Returns as Bolsonaro Contests Brazil’s Election
Brazil’s former leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is making a comeback after defeating incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s elections. Lula received over 60 million votes, only two million more than Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has yet to recognize the defeat. Reporting for VOA from Sao Paulo, Yan Boechat says Lula will govern Brazil for the third time in the last 20 years.
Voice of America
Chinese Officials Ask Newlyweds: ‘Where Is Baby?’
After having a “one-child policy” from 1980 to 2015, China appears to be worried about dropping birth rates. The number of births in the nation may drop below 10 million this year. That is lower than the year before and follows an 11.5 percent drop in 2020. As...
Bolsonaro's out: But now Lula faces a divided Brazil with a damaged economy
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has achieved a remarkable political comeback by regaining the presidency of Brazil. His narrow victory, in the second round runoff, was the closest margin of victory in an election since Brazil reverted to democracy in the late 1980s. The result was 50.9% for Lula and 49.1% for incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro — a difference of little more than 2 million votes out of almost 119 million valid votes cast.
Voice of America
Lula da Silva Elected President in Brazil
In Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a close election. Da Silva received 50.9 percent of the vote while Bolsonaro received 49.1 percent, according to the country’s election officials. By Monday morning, Bolsonaro had still not admitted to losing. The delay brings worries...
Voice of America
Outgoing President Says Lebanon at Risk of 'Constitutional Chaos'
BAABDA, Lebanon — Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters Saturday his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos," with an unprecedented situation of having no one in line to succeed him and a Cabinet that is operating in a caretaker capacity. Aoun is set to leave the presidential...
Voice of America
Clashes as Thousands Protest French Agro-industry Water 'Grab'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, some clashing with police. Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt, 22 seriously. "Bassines...
Voice of America
South Korea Mourns After Deadly Halloween Stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon Neighborhood
SEOUL — South Koreans are searching for answers as the country mourns after more than 150 people were killed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in a popular party district. Officials said 82 people were also injured in the incident Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon area, which had been...
Voice of America
Canadian Prime Minister Joins Demonstration in Support of Iranian Protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife took to the streets Saturday in Ottawa with other demonstrators to show their support for protesters in Iran. The demonstration in Ottawa attended by Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was one of several held in Canada and around the world Saturday in support of Iranians who are protesting the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. She had been arrested for wearing her head scarf improperly.
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Hundreds of Its Citizens Deported from Equatorial Guinea
CAMPO, CAMEROON — Cameroon says Equatorial Guinea has deported several hundred Cameroonians, some of whom say they were fleeing terrorist and rebel attacks at home. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the deportees were economic migrants and is planning to deport 7,000 Cameroonians in all by the end of the year.
Voice of America
Brazil's New Leader Lula Rises From Ashes at 77
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who rose from poverty to Brazil's presidency before crashing into disgrace in a corruption scandal, made a spectacular comeback as leader of Latin America's biggest economy at the age of 77. Lula, as he is affectionately known, scraped ahead...
Voice of America
Nigerian President Meets Security Chiefs Amid Terror Alerts by Foreign Missions
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is holding emergency meetings Monday with security chiefs after several foreign missions issued terror warnings last week for the capital, Abuja. Buhar’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made the announcement in a tweet late Sunday. He said top security officials including the defense minister, armed...
